5 great walking trails in Columbus
Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation suggested by Axios' Brianna Crane.
Scioto Trail
When you're in the mood for a mix of city and nature views, this trail should do the trick.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 6.4 miles
- Parking: Dodge Park (667 Sullivant Ave.) or Berliner Sports Park (1300 Deckenbach Rd.)
Alum Creek Trail
This scenic, lengthy trail takes you through parks and over cool bridges.
- Surface: Asphalt, concrete
- Length: 25.2 miles
- Parking: Alum Creek Park North (221 W. Main St., Westerville) or Three Creeks Park (3860 Bixby Rd., Groveport)
Olentangy Trail
On this trail, you'll travel along its namesake river and pass through Ohio State University's campus.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 13.1 miles
- Parking: Worthington Hills Park (7740 Olentangy River Rd., Worthington), Antrim Park (5800 Olentangy River Rd.), Northmoor Park (3601 Olentangy Blvd.) or Tuttle Park (240 W. Oakland Ave.)
Park of Roses
A picturesque place for leisurely exercise. Take time to stop and smell the ... well, you know.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 1.8 miles
- Parking: Whetstone Park (3923 North High St.)
Big Walnut Trail
If you're looking for a family-friendly stroll by the water, this trail is worth adding to your list.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 1.6 miles
- Parking: Hoover Reservoir Park (7701 Sunbury Rd., Westerville), Academy Park (1201 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna) or Elk Run Park (3600 Hendron Rd.)
