5 great walking trails in Columbus

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are a few walking trails to add to your rotation suggested by Axios' Brianna Crane.

When you're in the mood for a mix of city and nature views, this trail should do the trick.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 6.4 miles

6.4 miles Parking: Dodge Park (667 Sullivant Ave.) or Berliner Sports Park (1300 Deckenbach Rd.)

This scenic, lengthy trail takes you through parks and over cool bridges.

Surface: Asphalt, concrete

Asphalt, concrete Length: 25.2 miles

25.2 miles Parking: Alum Creek Park North (221 W. Main St., Westerville) or Three Creeks Park (3860 Bixby Rd., Groveport)

Alum Creek Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

On this trail, you'll travel along its namesake river and pass through Ohio State University's campus.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 13.1 miles

13.1 miles Parking: Worthington Hills Park (7740 Olentangy River Rd., Worthington), Antrim Park (5800 Olentangy River Rd.), Northmoor Park (3601 Olentangy Blvd.) or Tuttle Park (240 W. Oakland Ave.)

Olentangy Trail. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

A picturesque place for leisurely exercise. Take time to stop and smell the ... well, you know.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 1.8 miles

1.8 miles Parking: Whetstone Park (3923 North High St.)

Columbus Park of Roses. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

If you're looking for a family-friendly stroll by the water, this trail is worth adding to your list.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 1.6 miles

1.6 miles Parking: Hoover Reservoir Park (7701 Sunbury Rd., Westerville), Academy Park (1201 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna) or Elk Run Park (3600 Hendron Rd.)