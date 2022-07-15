Our favorite places to thrift shop in Columbus
Central Ohio shoppers on the hunt for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to our thriving thrift store scene.
Why it matters: Amid inflation and growing concerns about fast fashion's climate impact, buying secondhand is an easy way to save money, lower your carbon footprint and discover unique items.
State of play: 93% of U.S. shoppers have or are open to buying secondhand products, up from 70% in 2019, Axios' Hope King reports.
How it works: Thrift stores range from places that accept and sell almost anything, like Goodwill and Salvation Army, to high-end consignment shops.
- Many will buy your goods to resell.
Some of our local favorites:
🖼️ For trinkets and decor: One More Time Etc., with a fashion shop a few storefronts away.
- Grandview Heights.
🎮 For games and movies: VGMX, the self-proclaimed "nerd emporium."
- Northland.
👕 For a good cause: Out of the Closet, with proceeds benefiting the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
- Short North.
👗 If you like things neatly organized: Clothes Mentor, Alissa's go-to for dresses and cheap Chuck Taylors.
- Multiple locations.
💪 If you don't mind getting dirty: Goodwill Outlet, where you can dig through unsorted bins for buried treasures sold by the pound.
- Far East Side.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Thrifting is all about the thrill of the hunt. If you keep an open mind, you never know what you'll find.
- I snagged a retired Thomas Kinkade puzzle of my favorite movie, "The Little Mermaid," for just $7 at Volunteers of America on Indianola Avenue. this week. Brand new!
- Thanks to reader Mark M. for the suggestion!
🛍 Bonus: Your thrifting picks
Mark M.: "St. Vincent de Paul's on East Main Street past 270. Monday through Wednesday they have tag colors on sale."
- Others: M&M Thrift and the South Drive-in Flea Market.
- "I’ve been here 40 years now and I virtually never buy anything retail except for my food and gasoline."
Challen B.: "ABSOLUTELY Second Chance in Grandview — best thrift store! Probably 80% of my wardrobe comes from there."
Jane H.: "One More Time in Grandview. I’ve scored Prada and Missoni off their designer rack (usually near the back). Eileen Fisher items usually are hidden in the regular racks."
Rebecca E.: Ohio Thrift and Volunteers of America on West Broad Street and Goodwill on Renner Road.
📬 Want to add your favorite to our list? Email [email protected].
