Our 5 favorite winter hikes in central Ohio

A little snow never stopped an Ohioan, right?

Just because the area is covered in a thick layer of the fluffy stuff doesn't mean you can't bundle up and enjoy the great outdoors. Some areas become more beautiful than ever this time of year.

Our recommendations for some simple, yet scenic hikes for winter sightseeing:

Walnut Woods Metro Park, 6833 Richardson Road, Groveport

The tall pines are a hidden wintertime gem. Follow the Sweetgum Trail. You'll know when you've found them — they're massive.

This is Alissa's favorite first-big-snowfall spot. South of the first trail fork, there are several bird feeders that attract cardinals, woodpeckers and blue jays.

Alum Creek State Park, 3615 S. Old State Road, Delaware

Though sightings are rare, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says this is the closest location to Columbus to spot snowy owls on rocky shorelines.

Antrim Park, 5800 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

When the lake at the center of the park freezes over, it's picturesque. The trail looping around it is an easy one-mile walk and the park is also popular for sledding.

Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Drive, Columbus

A good snowfall dampens the sounds of downtown for a more peaceful walk on the banks of the Scioto River and the best view of the city skyline.

Winter Waterfalls

When temperatures consistently dip below freezing, frozen waterfalls are a must-see.

consistently dip below freezing, frozen waterfalls are a must-see. The Dublin area offers two spots: Hayden Run Falls , 4326 Hayden Run Road, and Indian Run Falls , 6555 Shier-Rings Road.

offers two spots: , 4326 Hayden Run Road, and , 6555 Shier-Rings Road. Quarry Trails Metro Park, central Ohio's newest park, attracted lots of waterfall-seeking visitors on Monday.

📬 Where are your favorite winter hike locations? Email [email protected] and we'll add them to our list.

A photographer captures the first freeze of the Quarry Trails Metro Park waterfall since it opened to the public in November. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios