Flu cases, hospitalizations both skyrocketing in Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: CDC; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Influenza is skyrocketing in Ohio for the first time in years and earlier than normal — suggesting the worst is yet to come.

Why it matters: This flu outbreak is the nation's worst in more than a decade, leaving nearly every state with high levels of flu activity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

👀 Eye-popping stat: In the first week of December this year, 1,424 Ohioans were hospitalized with the flu — 35 times the most recent five-year average for the same week (about 40 people).

What's happening: Flu season runs October-May. In the past five years, statewide activity has been highest between December-March.

  • But this year's outpatient visits and hospitalizations have been climbing steadily since October. Early December's have already significantly dwarfed any recent years' peaks.
Data: Ohio Department of Health; Note: The 2020-21 flu season is omitted from the five-year average due to abnormally low counts. Data shows the 2016-17 season through 2021-22; Chart: Axios Visuals
Between the lines: Public health experts say that masking and other pandemic precautions largely kept influenza at bay over the past two years, Bettelheim reports.

  • The return to pre-pandemic life has left us "immunologically naïve" and more susceptible to infections.

Yes, but: Experts caution they still don't know a lot about seasonal viruses and continue to grapple with questions like how much COVID has weakened the public's immunity.

The bottom line: If you've got any face masks lying around, it's not a bad idea to pop one on before entering a crowded place.

  • It's also not too late to get a flu vaccine, which should give you some protection at your holiday gatherings if taken soon.

