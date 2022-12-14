Flu cases, hospitalizations both skyrocketing in Ohio

Data: CDC; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Influenza is skyrocketing in Ohio for the first time in years and earlier than normal — suggesting the worst is yet to come.

Why it matters: This flu outbreak is the nation's worst in more than a decade, leaving nearly every state with high levels of flu activity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

Case counts are soaring everywhere from Arizona to Tampa Bay.

The illnesses are crashing a health system already stretched to a breaking point by COVID-19 and, more recently, early-arriving respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

👀 Eye-popping stat: In the first week of December this year, 1,424 Ohioans were hospitalized with the flu — 35 times the most recent five-year average for the same week (about 40 people).

That's also a 263% increase from the prior week's 392 hospitalizations, per the Ohio Department of Health.

What's happening: Flu season runs October-May. In the past five years, statewide activity has been highest between December-March.

But this year's outpatient visits and hospitalizations have been climbing steadily since October. Early December's have already significantly dwarfed any recent years' peaks.

Data: Ohio Department of Health; Note: The 2020-21 flu season is omitted from the five-year average due to abnormally low counts. Data shows the 2016-17 season through 2021-22; Chart: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: Public health experts say that masking and other pandemic precautions largely kept influenza at bay over the past two years, Bettelheim reports.

The return to pre-pandemic life has left us "immunologically naïve" and more susceptible to infections.

Yes, but: Experts caution they still don't know a lot about seasonal viruses and continue to grapple with questions like how much COVID has weakened the public's immunity.

The bottom line: If you've got any face masks lying around, it's not a bad idea to pop one on before entering a crowded place.

It's also not too late to get a flu vaccine, which should give you some protection at your holiday gatherings if taken soon.

Find a vaccine provider near you