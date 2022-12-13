1 hour ago - News

Arizona experiencing high flu levels headed into winter holidays

Jessica Boehm
Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

The country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left most states with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Arizona.

Why it matters: This year's caseload underscores how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

By the numbers: In late November, about 9% of ER visits and 4% of inpatient visits statewide were people experiencing flu-like illnesses, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

  • Cases have been rising since mid-September.

Threat level: Influenza is just one piece of the tripledemic puzzle that includes new strains of COVID and record levels of RSV.

  • Experts warn that outbreaks are likely to worsen over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

What they're saying: The Arizona College of Emergency Physicians told The Arizona Republic that hospitals across the state have inadequate staffing to handle the surge of patients because of a nursing shortage and health care provider burnout from the pandemic.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu shot.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more