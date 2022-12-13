Flu cases on the rise around Tampa Bay

The country's worst influenza outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, including Florida.

Flu cases have now started dipping statewide but are still increasing around Tampa Bay, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Why it matters: This year's caseload underscores how the return to pre-pandemic life has left us "immunologically naïve" and more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

Along with the flu, more Floridians are getting COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Zoom in: Statewide COVID hospitalizations rose by more than 30% in two weeks, with much of that increase from older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, WUSF reports.

By the numbers: For about every three COVID patients in Florida hospitals, there is one flu patient, the Palm Beach Post reports. That ratio was about 13-to-1 this time last year, according to the paper.

How it happened: Paul Nanda, chief medical officer of TGH Urgent Care, told Axios that a few factors played into the recent rise in sickness in Tampa Bay.

RSV season came early this year, he said, with cases rising in November and December when they usually hold off until January and February.

We're also seeing the effects of Florida's low turnout for flu shots — which this year have been found to be more effective than previous years — and Omicron boosters, Nanda said.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu shot and be protected for the holidays, Nanda urged.

"As the virus mutates and evolves, it becomes more important to get your flu shot and COVID booster, especially if you're at higher risk," he said.

Parents of children born prematurely and younger than age 2 should ask their pediatricians about preventive medications, he said.

If you do get COVID and are at higher risk for hospitalization, antivirals are available, Nanda noted.