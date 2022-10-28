Push to get new COVID booster comes as Florida braces for flu season

President Biden just got the updated COVID-19 booster shot, and urged Americans to do the same. But Tampa Bay isn't buying it.

What he's saying: "Now is the time to do it — by Halloween, if you can," Biden said Tuesday. "That's the best time. And that way you can be protected for the holidays."

Yes, but: Most people across the U.S. do not appear to be in a hurry to get the new boosters, a potentially worrying update as the winter months approach, Axios Raleigh's Zachery Eanes reports.

That's despite the fact that the vaccine — the first one to be tailor-made for a strain currently spreading, Omicron BA.5 — is producing a strong immune response.

Between the lines: The low turnout might be because people don't even know about it. Half of adults had heard little to nothing about the new boosters at the end of last month, a Kaiser Family Foundation report found.

Zoom in: Florida's health department is bracing for an above-average flu season combined with lingering COVID infections, WUSF reports.

Florida was the second worst state for adult flu vaccination coverage last year, according to CDC data, with 40.3% of the population ages 18 and older vaccinated.

Our COVID vaccination rate isn't much better. Less than 43% of people vaccinated have received their first booster and only 35.2% of those vaccinated at 50 or older got their second. The booster rate is 41.3% for vaccinated people 65 and older.

What they're saying: University of Florida epidemiology professor Dr. Cindy Prins spoke to WUSF about the possibility of a winter "twindemic," with people potentially coming down with COVID and the flu at the same time.