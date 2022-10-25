Biden receives new COVID vaccine booster shot

President Biden on Tuesday received an updated COVID-19 booster shot while calling on all Americans to do the same ahead of a potentially troubling COVID winter.

Why it matters: Over 20 million Americans received the updated COVID vaccine so far, but the White House is pushing more Americans to get their boosters.

What he said: Biden said at a press briefing before the shot Tuesday there will be fewer infections, hospitalizations, and "loved ones getting sick" if the country uses "all the tools we have available to us."

"Virtually every COVID death in America is preventable," he said.

"Your old vaccine or your previous COVID infection will not give you maximum protection," Biden said.

The president said Americans should get their COVID boosters before Halloween "that way you can be protected for holidays."

The big picture: Biden emphasized the need to get a COVID-19 booster shot as the White House monitors a potential winter surge from various rising Omicron variants.

The president has been treading lightly over pandemic messaging over fears of creating voter frustration about COVID-19 and public health with the midterms around the corner.

