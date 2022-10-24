President Biden will receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot this week, White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said Sunday evening.

The big picture: "Around 20 million people have gotten an updated COVID vaccine so far," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing Thursday. "This is really an important progress, but it's not enough."

Biden will emphasize this point when he gets boosted on Tuesday, a White House official told NBC News.

Of note: It's been over three months since Biden contracted the coronavirus, so he's getting boosted in line with CDC wait time recommendations

Go deeper: Omicron boosters are now available for American kids. Many won't get them