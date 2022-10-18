Slate of COVID variants could drive winter surge

Registered nurse Paolo Salvallon wears his face mask as he checks in on a patient at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois on April 22. Photo: Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Multiple versions of the Omicron variant are emerging around the world, raising concerns that a potential next COVID-19 wave could be driven by a host of viruses, rather than just one single one.

The big picture: Experts are monitoring BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which is about 11% of the viruses sampled in the U.S., per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.4.6 and BF.7 are also gaining traction in the U.S., accounting for about 12.2% and 5.3% of sampled viruses respectively, per the data.

XBB, another mutated version of Omicron, may be best suited to evade immunity, including a breakthrough BA.5 infection, the Washington Post reports.

"These lineages are going to have a greater ability to reinfect people than what is currently circulating … which is very likely to drive or contribute to infection waves over the winter," Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, told the Post in an email.

Between the lines: New Omicron variants appear to be more suited to evade immune defenses as they evolve, Axios' Caitlin Owens reported in June.

But it's still likely that the current protections against COVID will guard against the worst outcomes, specifically a surge in hospitalizations.

"A strain can have a growth advantage compared to the other strains, but still not enough of an advantage to lead to a resurgent epidemic," Justin Lessler, a professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina's Gillings School of Public Health, told the Post.

What they're saying: COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said earlier this month that the White House is monitoring "the rise of several subvariants."

NIAID director Anthony Fauci also warned last week about the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which he called "pretty troublesome" due to their rate of increase.

"The bad news is that there's a new variant that's emerging and that has qualities or characteristics that could evade some of the interventions we have," Fauci told CBS News.

"But, the somewhat encouraging news is that it's a BA.5 sub-lineage, so there are almost certainly going to be some cross-protection that you can boost up," he said.

