CDC director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, testifies before Congress. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has tested positive for COVID-19, the CDC said Saturday.

Why it matters: Walensky has tested positive as White House officials have expressed concerns about rising COVID-19 variants that could fuel a winter surge of cases.

Details: The CDC said Walensky tested positive Friday night and has been experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.

Walensky, who is up to date on her vaccines, will isolate herself in her home and attend meetings virtually, the CDC said.

The big picture: The CDC is currently monitoring multiple versions of the Omicron variant around the world that could spring the next COVID-19 wave.

These variants "are evolving rapidly and emerging around the world, including ones that evade some of our treatments," said COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha on Oct. 11.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned earlier this month that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants could be "pretty troublesome" because of they continue to spread at an increased rate.

