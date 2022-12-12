Wawa announces future plans to expand into Ohio

Ohio's convenience store wars are heating up.

Driving the news: Wawa, the popular convenience store and gas station chain, is reportedly expanding into Ohio starting in 2025.

State of play: The east coast chain is best known for its built-to-order sandwiches, which range from panini to hot hoagies and deli cold cuts.

After the news broke last week, we asked our friends at Axios Philadelphia to answer our big burning question: Should Ohioans hop aboard the hype train?

What they're saying: Reporter Isaac Avilucea regularly stops for breakfast burritos and says his father became an especially passionate fan.

"My dad came out to stay with me for three months to nurse me through testicular cancer in late 2016 and that's all [he] would eat. He was obsessed with their cheesesteaks … So I guess the hype is real."

Editor Alexa Mencia complimented Wawa's customizable hoagies, "strong coffee game" and excellent soft pretzels.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Gone are the days when my only expectation for a gas station was that it served somewhat-fresh coffee.

I'm now a Sheetz convert, a Casey's General Store-head, and — since driving seven hours round trip last year to its closest location in Kentucky — a major Buc-ees stan.

These stores are all impeccably clean, have friendly staff and serve up decent food — at least by gas station standards.

I, for one, am ready to roll out the Wawa welcome mat.

Yes, but: The first Wawa isn't opening here for quite awhile, so you'll need to head east to visit our friends in Pennsylvania if you want a taste of what's to come.