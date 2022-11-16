If our recent cold spell already has you dreaming of a 2023 summer vacation, John Glenn Columbus International Airport has a new option to consider.

Piloting the news: Sun Country Airlines debuts next May with round-trip flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul through Labor Day.

Why it matters: The addition of another airline and destination indicates a return in local air travel demand.

It brings the number of airlines at CMH to 11 and the nonstop destinations to close to 50, per the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

Those figures both exceed the totals from before the pandemic.

We asked our friends at Axios Twin Cities to offer some travel tips for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.