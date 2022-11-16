30 mins ago - Business
✈️ New service at CMH
If our recent cold spell already has you dreaming of a 2023 summer vacation, John Glenn Columbus International Airport has a new option to consider.
Piloting the news: Sun Country Airlines debuts next May with round-trip flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul through Labor Day.
Why it matters: The addition of another airline and destination indicates a return in local air travel demand.
- It brings the number of airlines at CMH to 11 and the nonstop destinations to close to 50, per the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.
- Those figures both exceed the totals from before the pandemic.
We asked our friends at Axios Twin Cities to offer some travel tips for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.
- Their suggestions: Check out Prince's home, catch a Twins game and make sure to try a famous "Juicy Lucy" hamburger.
- Other restaurant recommendations.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.