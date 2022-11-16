30 mins ago - Business

✈️ New service at CMH

Tyler Buchanan
A 1940s postcard for the state of Minnesota.

Photo: Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images

If our recent cold spell already has you dreaming of a 2023 summer vacation, John Glenn Columbus International Airport has a new option to consider.

Piloting the news: Sun Country Airlines debuts next May with round-trip flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul through Labor Day.

Why it matters: The addition of another airline and destination indicates a return in local air travel demand.

  • It brings the number of airlines at CMH to 11 and the nonstop destinations to close to 50, per the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.
  • Those figures both exceed the totals from before the pandemic.

We asked our friends at Axios Twin Cities to offer some travel tips for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.

