There are plenty of places to get a Juicy Lucy in the Twin Cities.

Consider this your reminder that Minnesotans craving a burger stuffed with molten cheese — which is also sometimes called a Jucy Lucy — have options beyond iconic joints Matt's and 5-8 Club.

Here are four spots for getting your fix:

Why it stands out: Keep it classic with a "Juicy Nookie," served medium only, at this family-friendly watering hole and bowling alley.

Address: 492 Hamline Ave. in St. Paul.

492 Hamline Ave. in St. Paul. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-12am, Friday and Saturday 11am-1am.

Photo courtesy of The Nook

Why it stands out: The "Blucy," a Lucy crafted with bleu cheese, is this neighborhood joint's claim to fame.

Longfellow location: 3448 42nd Ave. S., in Minneapolis, open Tuesday 4pm-10pm, Wednesday and Thursday 4pm-9pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-10pm, Sunday 12pm-9pm. Closed Monday.

University location: 1514 Como Ave. S.E. in Minneapolis, open Tuesday 11am-10pm, Wednesday and Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm, Sunday 11am-9pm. Closed Monday.

Why it stands out: Sample fresh twists on the classic Lucy, from a spicy Cajun version to the "Ellsworth Lucy" with cheese curds and tap sauce.

Photo: Sydney Gerten, courtesy of Groveland Tap

Why it stands out: Enjoy a generous topping of extra American cheese — "a spare tire in case of a blow out" — at this baseball-themed bar.

Address: 3900 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis.

3900 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis. Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11am-9pm, Thursday-Saturday 11am-9:30pm, Sunday 11am-9pm. Closed Monday.