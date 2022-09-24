The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years.

From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again.

If there's one stop you need to make on Eat Street, it's this Vietnamese institution. It's run by five of owner Lung Tran's children and has kept its traditional dishes at affordable prices. Tip: Don't sleep on the cookies at checkout. They're cheap and the size of your head.

The sister restaurants serve great burgers with a small town feel — and The Nook has an adjacent bowling alley for additional fun. Tip: Both have five different kinds of Jucy Lucy's, including one inspired by Guy Fieri.

Brasa is one of the rare restaurants where the takeout is just as great as dining in. The rotisserie chicken is consistently delicious and the family-style meals can feed the whole crew. Tip: The side of baked macaroni and cheese is a must-order.

This authentic Ecuadorian restaurant is a local secret in Northeast Minneapolis, known for its date night deal, breakfast menu and saltado sandwich special. Tip: The Ecuadorian Elvis Sandwich — sweet plantain, jam and bacon on toast, served with peanut sauce — is a brunch must.

The family-owned Italian restaurant is a south Minneapolis staple for a reason: the atmosphere is cozy and the pasta is fantastic. Tip: Their date night special is a steal. An appetizer, two salads and two entrees for $40 a couple? Unbeatable.

Manny's may be the steakhouse best known to out-of-towners, but this St. Paul institution has all the charm of your favorite supper club and the menu to match. Tip: Come for the relish tray, stay to watch grandparents dance.

Why we love it: The unassuming, takeout-only Turkish restaurant in St. Paul has been serving huge portions at affordable prices for decades.

Tip: Order the Black Sea combo with extra fries and thank me later.

The decades-old coffee shop in the heart of the Cathedral Hill neighborhood is the perfect spot for eavesdropping and Instagrammable lattes. Tip: The locals know it's actually pronounced like "nine-ahs".

Meteor is the newest establishment on our list, but this under-the-radar cocktail bar on the edge of North Loop is beloved by bartenders and those in the know. Tip: The shot of the moment is always worth the $4.