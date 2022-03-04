Gov. DeWine orders Ohio to sever ties with Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohio is severing all ties to Russian businesses as part of the ongoing fallout of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: What started with Ohio liquor stores pulling Russian-made vodka from shelves now involves everything from pension funds to campus delivery robots.

This action comes as companies across the U.S. are abandoning Russia, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

The latest: Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order yesterday prohibiting state agencies from contracting with any Russian entities going forward.

What they're saying: "We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars," DeWine said in a statement.

The order also requires pension funds and public boards to divest from any Russian institution or company.

The Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and the School Employees Retirement System have more than $38 million invested in a Russian-owned natural gas company, the Ohio Capital Journal reports.

Meanwhile, Grubhub recently ended its partnership with a Russian company that supplied food delivery robots on the Ohio State University campus, The Lantern reports.