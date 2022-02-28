12 mins ago - News

Central Ohio stands in solidarity with Ukraine

Tyler Buchanan
Crew fans hold up Ukraine flags in the stands
Columbus Crew fans hold up Ukrainian flags before Saturday's game. Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Central Ohioans are showing their support for Ukraine amid an invasion by Russia.

Why it matters: Ohio is home to tens of thousands of residents with Ukrainian descent, including around 5,000 people in Columbus.

The latest: Here are a number of ways our state reacted to the invasion over the weekend:

🇺🇦 The Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio, founded in 1983 and located in Columbus, demonstrated Saturday at the Statehouse to rally support, WSYX reports.

⚽ The Columbus Crew held a moment of silence for Ukraine before its season opener, per the Columbus Dispatch's Jacob Myers.

🎭 The Palace Theatre featured the word "Peace" in blue and yellow on its rotating marquee.

🏙️ The LeVeque Tower appears to have displayed Ukraine's colors over the weekend.

🏛️ Gov. Mike DeWine, co-chair of the nationwide Council of Governors, called the invasion "unacceptable" and offered solidarity with the state's Ukrainian population.

