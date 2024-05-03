10 best golf courses in the Cleveland area

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Masters are behind us, and — with any luck — temperatures in the 70s and above are here to stay. Why it matters: Golf is booming in Northeast Ohio and across the country. I've compiled a list of the top 10 public golf courses you can get to in an hour or less.

The fine print: This is a subjective list based primarily on course architecture, maintenance, amenities and value.

I'd love to hear your feedback, or recommendations for under-the-radar courses I may have overlooked!

Location: Garrettsville, ~50 minutes southeast of Cleveland via U.S. 422

Rates: $51 weekends after May 1/$35 after noon

Type: Public

Scorecard: Par 72, 6,571 yards

State of play: Described as "Nature's Best" by the Warren Tribune Chronicle and as a "hidden treasure" by course management, local architect Harold Paddock Sr. designed this gem, which opened to the public in 1965.

The eponymous Sugar Bushes serve as 150-yard markers on every hole.

Pros: Among the greatest values in the region; immaculately maintained; a premier fall destination due to the density of trees and elevated views; layout diversity — no two holes alike.

Cons: Off the beaten track — it didn't even crack the 150+ area courses in John Tidyman's 1997 "Cleveland Golfers Bible"; limited merch and equipment in the rustic pro shop.

Location: Hudson, ~35 minutes southeast of Cleveland via I-480.

Rates: $46 weekday/$60 weekend

Type: Public

Scorecard: Par 71, 6,878 yards

State of play: The City of Hudson acquired this previously private property in 1997 and opened it to the public in 1999, with significant renovations occurring in 2003-2004 under Ohio rock star golf architect Brian Huntley.

Ellsworth demands both length and strategy off the tee.

Pros: Difficult without being unduly penal; a handful of holes that would be "signature" at other muni courses; legitimate range and short-game practice area.

Cons: Generally small and conservative greens; humdrum Par 3s; sluggish pace of play on summer weekends.

Location: Cuyahoga Falls, ~40 minutes south of Cleveland via I-480 and OH-8

Rates: Dynamic pricing (~$40-$60)

Scorecard: Par 71, 6,426 yards

State of play: An endlessly entertaining and often scorable course, this muni in Cuyahoga Falls always feels like it's shrouded in mist.

Pros: Challenging and diverse Par-3s; shortish, strategic Par 4s that make club selection paramount; recent tree and foliage maintenance that has opened up vistas and heroic alleys.

Cons: The frost-delay capital of Northeast Ohio; the clubhouse and pro shop will be closed until upgrades are complete.

Location: Painesville, ~40 minutes east of Cleveland via I-90

Rates: Dynamic pricing (~$45-$60)

Scorecard: Par 70, 6,623 yards

State of play: Designed by renowned golf course architect Michael Hurzdan, this premium track features more bunkers than any public course in the region.

Jimmy Hanlin, the face of golf on local TV, is the director of golf here.

Pros: Routing and bunkering has the feel of a TPC-level course; speedy, undulant greens and green complexes; elite finishing hole; festive bar and patio area.

Cons: Uneven bunker maintenance; sad and overgrown driving range in a floodplain below the clubhouse.

Location: Elyria, ~30 minutes west of Cleveland via I-90.

Rates: $55 Monday-Thursday / $70 Friday-Sunday

Type: Public

Scorecard: Par 72, 6,941 yards

State of play: The 2017 gut job of the former Spring Valley Country Club has resulted in one of Northeast Ohio's premium shot-making courses.

Meandering fairways, streams, gorges and sloping terrain present new challenges on every hole.

Pros: Signage, clubhouse and amenities lend an aura of destination golf; intellectually stimulating hole design punishes lazy drives and a careless short game.

Cons: Pricey; modern routing with occasional long drives between holes; one of the most maddening courses to play when you're not striking the ball well.

Location: Hinckley, ~30 minutes south of Cleveland, via I-71

Rates: $55 weekday / $70 weekend

Type: Public

Scorecard: Par 72, 6,572 yards

State of play: Lush and secluded, this local favorite, with some of the speediest greens around, is an ideal blend of old school and new.

Pros: State of the art maintenance and natural surroundings; memorable, dramatic holes with one of the best collections of Par 5s available; perhaps the hardest finishing hole in the region.

Cons: Pricey; after signature Par 3 No. 4, the rest are nothing to write home about.

Location: Brecksville, ~20 minutes south of Cleveland, via I-77

Rates: $48 weekday / $61 weekends (20% off with Bonus Rounds membership)

Scorecard: Par 71, 6,928 yards

State of play: Carved among the hills and forests of the northern Cuyahoga Valley, this undulant piece of property designed by Canadian golf hall-of-famer Stanley Thompson is as devilish as it is beautiful.

Pros: Prettiest opening vista in Cleveland golf; a rollicking back nine as rich and varied as most country clubs; phenomenal value with Bonus Rounds membership.

Cons: Can feel almost vindictive in its level of difficulty; greens so speedy and tilted that four-putts are common; staff that seems perpetually unable to process gift cards.

Location: Willoughby, ~25 minutes east of Cleveland, via I-90

Rates: $48 weekday / $61 weekends (20% off with Bonus Rounds membership)

Scorecard: Par 72, 6,643 yards

State of play: An elegant, historic design by famed golf architect Donald Ross, this masterful course sits on property once owned by Cleveland industrialist Howard Hanna and gets better each time you play it.

Pros: As challenging as Sleepy but less penal; prime-time bunkers; holes that feel traditional, but surprise and delight on replay; "canyon" holes that dramatically open and close the back nine.

Cons: Limited availability during summer weekends; vexing opening three holes; no range or practice facilities.

Location: Chesterland, ~45 minutes east of Cleveland, via I-90 and US-322

Rates: Dynamic pricing ($46-$68)

Scorecard: Par 72, 7,025 yards

State of play: Designed by one of golf's most revered modern architects, Pete Dye, this Geauga County track was originally the TRW corporate course (a la Firestone).

Dye's trademarks and quirks — railroad ties, split fairways — are in evidence throughout.

Pros: Pound for pound, these are the best 18 public holes in Northeast Ohio, brilliantly seamed and sculpted through acres of natural beauty.

Cons: Though money has recently gone to repave ailing cart paths, the greens and sand traps need professional attention (and probably a couple million dollars) to properly restore.

Location: Streetsboro, ~40 minutes southeast of Cleveland, via I-480

Rates: $54 weekday / $75 weekend ($44 after 3pm)

Scorecard: Par 72, 6,885 yards

State of play: Cleveland's answer to TPC Sawgrass, this championship-level course with eye-popping holes everywhere seems to have been tailor-made for tournament play since it opened in 2002.

Pros: A supreme golf experience from soup to nuts. Hitting good shots here makes you feel like a pro with an honest-to-God "island green" and no housing developments encroaching on the natural splendor.

Cons: Some of the most excruciatingly slow rounds on record.