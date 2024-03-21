How Cleveland became The Land of tourism for 2024

In about two weeks, Cleveland will kick off a series of big tourist events this year, including the NCAA women's Final Four and a total solar eclipse. Why it matters: Those events, along with the Pan-American Masters Games, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, WWE SummerSlam and more are expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to town and generate more than $150 million throughout 2024.

What they're saying: "What we tried to do during the pandemic was position ourselves to be a destination city coming out of it," David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, tells Axios.

"Everything going on in 2024 is a huge boost to that. It will be one of the biggest years the community has seen in terms of size and scale of major events in decades."

Between the lines: In January, both Travel & Leisure magazine and The Points Guy included Cleveland on their annual lists of best places to travel in 2024.

By the numbers: Destination Cleveland expects 2024 to surpass 2019's record 20 million visits to Cuyahoga County both in terms of visits and hotel occupancy.

The group says visit growth to Cleveland has outpaced the national average each of the last eight years.

The intrigue: The tourism organization launched its strategic plan for the April 8 eclipse more than a year ago, aimed at making it more than a four-minute event for an estimated 200,000 visitors.

They partnered with local institutions including the Great Lakes Science Center and Rock Hall, to host multiday eclipse festivals April 5-8.

Plus: Destination Cleveland expects the economic impact of the women's Final Four — running April 5-7 — to surpass the initial estimate of $25 million thanks to the surge in popularity of women's college basketball.

Flashback: The excitement is reminiscent of 2016, when the Republican National Convention, NBA Finals and World Series all took place in Cleveland, Gilbert says.

What's next: He points to the city's $230 million lakefront plan, as well as upgrades to the Rock Hall and Playhouse Square as components of Cleveland's long-term tourism strategy.