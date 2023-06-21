Share on email (opens in new window)

Visitors to Playhouse Square have something new to marvel at.

Driving the news: The first of the theater district's new marquees went up last week — a striking gold awning above the doors to Connor Palace.

Catch up fast: Five of Playhouse Square's 11 performance spaces — Connor Palace, the Allen, Hanna, KeyBank and Mimi Ohio Theaters — will get new marquees this summer.

Each will be made of gold-painted aluminum with LED lighting fixtures. The project's estimated cost is $10.2 million.

The big picture: This is a continuation of Playhouse Square's $16 million "Dazzle the District" revitalization initiative launched in 2014 with the installation of a 20-foot-tall chandelier over the intersection of East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

What's next: Marquees for the four other theaters are expected to be completed by Sept. 30.