Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to break ground on $135 million expansion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what $135 million gets you. Rendering: Courtesy of the Rock Hall/PAU architecture firm

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will break ground on its 50,000-square-foot, $135 million expansion next month.

Why it matters: The project, announced Tuesday, is intended to increase attendance and revenue for Cleveland's most prestigious tourist attraction.

The Rock Hall says it draws a half-million visitors a year and generates an annual economic impact of $250 million.

Catch-up quick: The museum first revealed its expansion plan in 2020.

Museum officials raised $135 million for the project — well above its initial target of $100 million — almost all from private donors.

Details: The project will expand the Rock Hall from 155,000 square feet to 205,000 square feet, including a 10,000-square-foot gallery for large traveling exhibits it couldn't previously house, including the Brooklyn Museum's David Bowie showcase in 2018.

The expansion will also include 6,000 square feet for administrative offices, a state-of-the-art education center and a concert facility that can fit nearly 3,000 people.

Photo courtesy of the Rock Hall/PAU architecture firm

Between the lines: The groundbreaking comes as the Rock Hall prepares to induct the class of 2023 at a Nov. 3 ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

The inductions will return to Cleveland in 2024 and be held here every other year moving forward.

What they're saying: "Thirty years after we broke ground on the original structure, we embark on this next chapter in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's legacy, including expanding the museum's world-class education and exhibition offerings," Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said in a statement.

What's next: The Rock Hall will host a ceremonial groundbreaking on Oct. 5 with actual construction work to begin before November.