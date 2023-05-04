Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will return to Cleveland in 2024

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony is returning to Cleveland — we just have to wait one more year.

Driving the news: The Rock Hall yesterday announced its class of 2023, led by Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

The ceremony will take place Nov. 3 in Brooklyn, New York.

Yes, but: The Rock Hall confirmed to Axios that the 2024 inductions will be held in Cleveland and return every other year moving forward.

Context: The ceremony last took place in Cleveland in 2021. Its return has been up in the air since last year when the Rock Hall confirmed a three-city rotation for the ceremony that includes Cleveland, Los Angeles and New York.

The museum has touted a local economic impact of $35 million to $50 million when the inductions take place in Cleveland.

State of play: When the ceremony returns next year, the Rock Hall will be amid a new chapter, which includes a $100 million expansion that will wrap up in 2025 and a new mission statement, released in January, aimed at inclusivity:

"Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

What they're saying: "This year, we have a pretty amazing, diverse class," Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock Hall, tells Axios.

"You go from Kate Bush to Rage Against the Machine to Willie Nelson. There are a lot of different sounds in this year's class."

The bottom line: Based on recent history, fans can expect a very diverse induction class when the Rock Hall ceremony returns to Northeast Ohio in 2024.