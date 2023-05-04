Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will return to Cleveland in 2024
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony is returning to Cleveland — we just have to wait one more year.
Driving the news: The Rock Hall yesterday announced its class of 2023, led by Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.
- The ceremony will take place Nov. 3 in Brooklyn, New York.
- Yes, but: The Rock Hall confirmed to Axios that the 2024 inductions will be held in Cleveland and return every other year moving forward.
Context: The ceremony last took place in Cleveland in 2021. Its return has been up in the air since last year when the Rock Hall confirmed a three-city rotation for the ceremony that includes Cleveland, Los Angeles and New York.
- The museum has touted a local economic impact of $35 million to $50 million when the inductions take place in Cleveland.
State of play: When the ceremony returns next year, the Rock Hall will be amid a new chapter, which includes a $100 million expansion that will wrap up in 2025 and a new mission statement, released in January, aimed at inclusivity:
- "Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."
What they're saying: "This year, we have a pretty amazing, diverse class," Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock Hall, tells Axios.
- "You go from Kate Bush to Rage Against the Machine to Willie Nelson. There are a lot of different sounds in this year's class."
The bottom line: Based on recent history, fans can expect a very diverse induction class when the Rock Hall ceremony returns to Northeast Ohio in 2024.
