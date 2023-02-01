Is the Rock Hall coming back to Cleveland, Cleveland, Cleveland? Hey y'all, I don't think so. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Whether the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is returning to Cleveland in 2023 is still unclear.

Driving the news: This week, Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris told members of the media (via pre-recorded video) the nominees for the class of 2023 would be revealed today.

However, Harris said a specific date and location for the annual ceremony won't be revealed until May.

Why it matters: For years, the museum has touted an economic impact of $35 to $50 million when the inductions take place here.

Last year, the Rock Hall confirmed a three-city rotation for the ceremony that includes Cleveland, Los Angeles and New York. However, we don't know when it will be Cleveland's turn again.

What they're saying: John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York, which hosts the inductions, told Forbes the ceremony "should live where the artists and the music industry is."

New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and London are all on the table.

Zoom out: Institutions like the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville and Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton hold their annual ceremonies in the city where the museum is located.

The intrigue: The Rock Hall has said the $6 million cost of a local ceremony is too much to handle every year.

Yes, but: The museum easily raised $100 million for an expansion during the pandemic.

The bottom line: Any dream of the induction ceremony taking place in Cleveland every year appears long gone as the Rock Hall looks to make a greater global impact.