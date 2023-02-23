An idiot's guide to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the brightest young teams in the NBA and kick off the season's stretch run tonight.

State of play: The Cavs are fourth place in the Eastern Conference with one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league.

The top eight teams in the East and the West advance to the NBA playoffs, so the Cavs are all but guaranteed a postseason berth after their regular season concludes April 9.

Players to know: The Cavs' so-called "core four" should all be household names:

Donovan Mitchell (shooting guard): Cleveland's lone 2023 All-Star and an inspiring leader on and off the court. He made NBA history with his 71-point, 11-assist performance Jan. 2.

Evan Mobley (power forward): A second-year big man with preternatural defensive instincts and Hall of Fame potential.

Jarrett Allen (center): The Fro himself, a dominant rim-protector, rebounder and dunker who happens to be an absolute sweetheart.

By the numbers: The Cavs are the NBA's top-ranked defense, holding teams to 106.1 points per game.

Yes, but: Consistent three point shooting — essential in the modern NBA — has been elusive, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff has experimented with a rotating cast of bench players to catch lightning in a bottle from night to night.

Games to watch: High-profile matchups in the next few weeks will foreshadow the playoff stakes and atmosphere: