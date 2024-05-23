🔪 Create your own pocket knife at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware. | $90 | 10:30am-3pm | Details
Saturday, May 25
🎉 Stop by Moxie's Spring Fest for live music, games, giveaways and food at NoDa Brewing Company North End | Free | 7pm | Details
🥵 Break a sweat with an intense workout followed by a beer at Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts. | Free | 10:30am | Details
🧁 Enjoy cupcake and beer pairings at Birdsong Brewing. | $10-$15 | 2pm | Details
🐩 Take your pup to a vaccine clinic for exams and DNA testing at Skiptown. | Free | 1-4pm | Details
⚽️ Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium. Plus, in honor of military appreciation night, the Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance. | $26+ | 7:30pm | Details
🕯️ Make your own candle at the Market at 7th Street. | $37 | 4pm | Details
🎉 Enjoy Sunday fun day at Stats, with a special appearance from Rich Homie Quan. | $0-$500 | 8pm-12am | Details
🥳 Meet up with other members of the Divine Nine at The Music Yard at SouthBound for the Carolina Greek Picnic. | $10 | 3:30-8pm | Details
🥞 Enjoy specialty cocktails and brunch bites at The Boileryard in Camp North End. | Free | 12-4pm | Details
🎶 Spend the holiday weekend outdoors at The Whitewater Center during their Memorial Day Celebration. | $0-$12 | Saturday and Sunday | Details
🎊 Great Wagon Road Distilling in NoDa is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with hot dogs, burgers, summer cocktails and slushies, and family-friendly events, like a blow-up obstacle course and dunk tank. | Free | 1-6pm | Details
💃🏻 Join SupperClub SouthEnd for brunch and performances by Jamie Monroe and other drag performers. | $25, includes brunch | 11am-3pm | Details
Monday, May 27
🧘♂️ Unwind with yoga at Charlotte Beer Garden | Free | 6:30pm | Details
🇺🇸 Honor the holiday with a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park. | Free | 11am | Details
🎢 Go to Carowinds with your military friends, who get in for free. | Free for military members and veterans. | May 24-27 | Details
🌭 Spend the day at Triple C Brewing Company's Memorial Day Cookout for a vendor market, drinks and food.| Free | 2-5pm | Details
