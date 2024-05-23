Share on email (opens in new window)

Boileryard Brunch at Camp North End this Sunday. Photo: Courtesy of CNE

If you're staying in town this holiday weekend, these local events will keep you busy — from the Mecklenburg County Fair to the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord.

Friday, May 24

🍻 Toast to freedom with "Suds & Salutes" Memorial Day BBQ Bash at Sugar Creek Brewing. | 1pm | Details

🤣 Laugh with local comedians at improv comedy night at Charlotte Comedy Theater. | $15 | 7:30pm | Details

🎡 Take the entire family to the Mecklenburg County Fair at the Park & Expo Conference Center. | $7.50-$25 | Through June 2 | Details

🎤 Sing along to karaoke over dinner at The Market at 7th Street. | Free | 7-9:30pm | Details

🧪 Explore Discovery Place Science after dark with Science on the Rocks. | $22 | 6-10pm | Details

🔪 Create your own pocket knife at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware. | $90 | 10:30am-3pm | Details

Saturday, May 25

🎉 Stop by Moxie's Spring Fest for live music, games, giveaways and food at NoDa Brewing Company North End | Free | 7pm | Details

🥵 Break a sweat with an intense workout followed by a beer at Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts. | Free | 10:30am | Details

🧁 Enjoy cupcake and beer pairings at Birdsong Brewing. | $10-$15 | 2pm | Details

🐩 Take your pup to a vaccine clinic for exams and DNA testing at Skiptown. | Free | 1-4pm | Details

⚽️ Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium. Plus, in honor of military appreciation night, the Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance. | $26+ | 7:30pm | Details

🕯️ Make your own candle at the Market at 7th Street. | $37 | 4pm | Details

🍸 Take a cocktail class at L'Ostrica. | $75 | 12-1:30pm | Details

🏃‍♂️ Run the Meck Mile at American Legion Memorial Stadium. | $0-$50 | 1pm | Details

🏃‍♀️ Run in the Memorial Day Trail Race at the Whitewater Center. | $37-$47 | 5-7pm | Details

🍻 Bar hop around South End with the Charlotte 600 Bar Crawl starting at Pins Mechanical Co. | $20-$25 | 4-11:30pm | Details

🥂 Enjoy bottomless mimosas and a buffet brunch at Queen Park Social. | $15+ | 2-8pm | Details

Sunday, May 26

🍾 Pull up to a day party ahead of Memorial Day at Encore. | $15-$30 | 5pm | Details

🎊 Meet new people, play games, and listen to music at Slingshot Social Club. | $15-$25 | 3pm | Details

🏎️ Head to the 65th annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for races plus festivities like a concert, military appreciation activities and performances. | $60+ | 6pm | Details

🎉 Enjoy Sunday fun day at Stats, with a special appearance from Rich Homie Quan. | $0-$500 | 8pm-12am | Details

🥳 Meet up with other members of the Divine Nine at The Music Yard at SouthBound for the Carolina Greek Picnic. | $10 | 3:30-8pm | Details

🥞 Enjoy specialty cocktails and brunch bites at The Boileryard in Camp North End. | Free | 12-4pm | Details

🎶 Spend the holiday weekend outdoors at The Whitewater Center during their Memorial Day Celebration. | $0-$12 | Saturday and Sunday | Details

🎊 Great Wagon Road Distilling in NoDa is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with hot dogs, burgers, summer cocktails and slushies, and family-friendly events, like a blow-up obstacle course and dunk tank. | Free | 1-6pm | Details

💃🏻 Join SupperClub SouthEnd for brunch and performances by Jamie Monroe and other drag performers. | $25, includes brunch | 11am-3pm | Details

Monday, May 27

🧘‍♂️ Unwind with yoga at Charlotte Beer Garden | Free | 6:30pm | Details

🇺🇸 Honor the holiday with a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park. | Free | 11am | Details

🎢 Go to Carowinds with your military friends, who get in for free. | Free for military members and veterans. | May 24-27 | Details

🏃‍♀️‍ Run with Mad Miles Run Club in Plaza Midwood starting at Social Status | Free | 6:30pm | Details

🌭 Spend the day at Triple C Brewing Company's Memorial Day Cookout for a vendor market, drinks and food.| Free | 2-5pm | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.