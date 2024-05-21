Trump at the Coca-Cola 600 and other speed reads

🏁 Former President Trump plans to attend the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. (Axios)

✈️ American is adding a flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturdays starting Dec. 7. American's flight to Antigua will become daily service starting Dec. 5. (Axios)

🎨 Charlotte Art League will not be evicted after falling behind nearly $200,000 in rent. (WFAE)

🎤 Marc Anthony will perform at Spectrum Center Nov. 9 as part of his Historia Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 24 at 10am. (Spectrum Center)

🍸 Ramble, a pop-up cocktail bar, opens inside Free Range Brewing this Thursday, May 23. (Instagram)

🍗 Chick-fil-A is offering a free eight-count nugget or three-count chicken strip at participating locations from May 20-25. (WBTV)

👰‍♀️ A Georgia-based bridal shop called Magnolia Laine Bridal expanded recently to Dilworth. (Instagram)

🍽 "Good Food By Food Geeks," a new locally owned restaurant, will open inside the Goodwill Opportunity Campus at 5301 Wilkinson Blvd. in Charlotte, per a press release.