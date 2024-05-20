Share on email (opens in new window)

Former president Donald Trump (center) at the Daytona 500 in 2020. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump plans to attend the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, a CMS spokesperson confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Trump would be the first president, current or former, to attend the Coca-Cola 600.

Between the lines: Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and North Carolina will likely be a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election.

The former president is in the midst of a criminal hush money trial.

If you go: The annual Memorial Day weekend race covers 600 miles and takes place on Sunday, May 26, and the race will air on FOX at 6pm. There are festivities the entire weekend.

Races: There are four races.

Coca-Cola 600: A NASCAR Cup Series (stock car racing's highest level) race on Sunday. Race organizers announced Wednesday that the race is sold out, but grandstand tickets on the secondary market start at $147.

A NASCAR Cup Series (stock car racing's highest level) race on Sunday. Race organizers announced Wednesday that the race is sold out, but grandstand tickets on the secondary market start at $147. BetMGM 300: A NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday, May 25, at 1pm. The Xfinity Series is NASCAR's second tier. Tickets start at $35. Kids age 12 and under get in free.

A NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday, May 25, at 1pm. The Xfinity Series is NASCAR's second tier. Tickets start at $35. Kids age 12 and under get in free. North Carolina Education Lottery 200: A NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (yes, it's exactly like it sounds. You'll watch trucks race.) event on Friday, May 24, at 8:30pm. It will be broadcast on FS1. Tickets start at $30. Kids age 12 and under enter for free. Plus your ticket for this race is also good for the General Tire 150.

A NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (yes, it's exactly like it sounds. You'll watch trucks race.) event on Friday, May 24, at 8:30pm. It will be broadcast on FS1. Tickets start at $30. Kids age 12 and under enter for free. Plus your ticket for this race is also good for the General Tire 150. General Tire 150: An ARCA Menards Series (a semi-pro racing series) event on Friday, May 24 at 6pm. It will be broadcast on FS1. Tickets start at $30. Kids age 12 and under get in free. A ticket for this event also gets you into the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Speed Street: BetMGM Speed Street runs May 24-26. Expect live music, food, drinks, games, driver appearances and autograph sessions. Find the full schedule here.

Parking: General admission parking for the weekend costs $60. Single-day parking costs $20.

Find the full schedule of events here.

Address: Charlotte Motor Speedway is at 5555 Concord Pkwy S., Concord, N.C.

Photo: Drew Ballesteros/Axios

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It was originally published on May 20, 2024 and was last updated on May 22, 2024.