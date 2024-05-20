Trump appears unlikely to testify as defense indicates they could rest case Monday

Former President Trump appears unlikely to testify in his ongoing New York criminal trial after floating the possibility for days. Why it matters: Trump's team indicated Monday that they are poised to soon rest their case in Trump's hush money trial, saying, "There's a likelihood that we will rest" the case on Monday.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche said that the defense has one witness prepared to testify and "another short witness," per ABC News.

The big picture: Trump, who has pushed his attorneys to be more aggressive during trial, had said from the outset that he would "probably" testify in his own defense.

But legal experts said that testifying could open him up to a potentially brutal cross examination that could undermine his credibility.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual encounter. He has denied wrongdoing.

Zoom in: During the trial, Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that a gag order that prevents him from commenting on witnesses and jurors also prevents him from testifying.

"Well, I'm not allowed to testify. I'm under a gag order, I guess. I can't testify," Trump told pool reporters on May 2.

Judge Juan Merchan made clear that the gag order in no way prevents Trump from taking the stand.

As recently as May 16, Blanche said no decision had been made as to whether Trump would take the stand, according to CNN.

Catch up quick: Over several days of testimony, Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen recounted how Trump approved of a plan to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged encounter with Trump and about the plan to reimburse Cohen for fronting the payment.

During cross-examination, the defense sought to undermine Cohen's credibility by painting him as disobedient and obsessed with Trump.

State of play: Trump has been accompanied by a revolving door of allies throughout the five weeks of trial.

His lawyers have filed a deluge of legal requests during the course of the proceedings that, while unsuccessful, were intended to keep Trump happy and sway public opinion.

Merchan shot down two mistrial motions by Trump's team and even threatened Trump with jail time for violating the gag order in the case.

