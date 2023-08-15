There's a new race in town. The Meck Mile presented by Albemarle debuts May 25, 2024, at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth, but race organizers envision it as more than a race. They're building it like a festival. Why it matters: Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), the race's organizer, is known for putting on marquee events in Charlotte, including the Duke's Mayo Classic and Bowl, which draw thousands of people to Charlotte every year.

What to expect: The race, which is intended to be an annual event, is open to all ages and skill levels. You can walk, run or dance your way around the course, which is two laps around the stadium. The finish line is midfield inside the stadium.

The event will run from 1-9pm and will include live music and a kids' zone, plus food and drink and a biergarten from Legion Brewing set up in front of the stadium's video board to watch runners cross the finish line.

"We think this could be the most unique race on someone's calendar this year," CSF spokesperson Miller Yoho tells Axios.

Meck Mile map courtesy of Charlotte Sports Foundation

Price: Registration is available on MeckMile.com for these categories:

Recreational participants aren't timed. Registration costs $30 until May 1 when it will increase to $35.

Competitive participants are categorized as someone who can run a mile in under 12 minutes. It’s $35 until May 1 when it will increase to $40.

Elite runners should be able to run a mile in under 5 minutes for men and under 5:30 for women. The registration fee is $45 until May 1, when it will increase to $50.

Kids run for free. The kid's dash includes a race for kids age 5 and under and a half-mile loop for kids age 13 and under. Kids must be at least 2 years old to participate in the kids' dash. Younger children may participate in the recreational category where strollers are welcome.

Professional runners are invite-only. A $20,000 purse will be split equally between male and female runners and distributed among the top six finishers in each pro division.

Attending the festival itself is free.

American Legion Memorial Stadium is at 1218-1238 Armory Dr.

Rendering: Courtesy of Charlotte Sports Foundation