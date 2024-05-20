🍺 Clydesdales coming to Charlotte

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be traveling across the country this summer and one of their first stops is in Charlotte this week.
Why it matters: The visit is part of a broader campaign for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, and first responders.
What's happening: Anheuser-Busch and its brands will present scholarship checks at events in Charlotte throughout the weekend, the company said in a statement. Here's where you can spot the Clydesdales:
May 23 from 6-8pm at Truist Field during the ACC Baseball Championship.
May 25 from 5:30-7:30pm at Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC's Military Appreciation Night.
May 26 from 1-3pm at the NASCAR Coca-Cola Fanfest at Charlotte Motor Speedway.