May 20, 2024 - News

🍺 Clydesdales coming to Charlotte

headshot
Horse pulls Budweiser cart

Photo: Courtesy of Budweiser

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be traveling across the country this summer and one of their first stops is in Charlotte this week.

Why it matters: The visit is part of a broader campaign for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members, and first responders.

What's happening: Anheuser-Busch and its brands will present scholarship checks at events in Charlotte throughout the weekend, the company said in a statement. Here's where you can spot the Clydesdales:

  • May 23 from 6-8pm at Truist Field during the ACC Baseball Championship.
  • May 25 from 5:30-7:30pm at Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC's Military Appreciation Night.
  • May 26 from 1-3pm at the NASCAR Coca-Cola Fanfest at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more