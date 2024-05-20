Quicitop — expect northern Chinese street food like roasted cold noodles and jianbing guozi (a savory crepe filled with egg, crispy wonton and your choice of fillings).
Honey Buns II — serving bao buns, boba tea, fried rice, dim sum and noodles.
Yume Ramen & Sushi — Local Japanese hotspot opening its second location, offering dishes such as ramen and donburi.
Manila Grill — a taste of the Philippines with everything from savory tapsilog (beef, fried rice and fried egg) to sweet halo-halo (a cold dessert made up of crushed ice, evaporated or coconut milk and other ingredients).
Three more food stalls will open in the coming weeks. They include:
Railay Thai Express — the restaurant's fourth location, serving authentic Thai street food like curry, fried rice and noodles.
Mochinut— offering over 25 flavors of mochi donuts and several Kdog's.
Great Wall — a Chinese restaurant serving Hong Kong-style BBQ and Szechuan Hot Pot.
What's next: Alley 51 will open Thursday, May 23. To start, it'll be in its soft opening phase, meaning it'll have limited service while its tenants get fully staffed. Eventually, it'll open later with the goal of becoming a late-night destination, according to Han.
A 3,000- square-foot, full-service restaurant, will open as part of phase three of the project.
There is one remaining 450-square-foot retail space available for lease.