🏙 Coming to The Market at 7th Street...

Two more local vendors are opening at the Market at 7th Street in Uptown this Saturday, April 27.

Previously a food truck, International Truck of Tacos serves a range of traditional Mexican and Latin American dishes.

Flows Grand Candles and Gifts sells 100% soy wax candles and body products and they'll host candle-making classes.

Why it matters: Both vendors were awarded merit-based residences at the market as graduates of Charlotte Center City Partners' Hub for Inclusivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (HIIVE) program .

Stop by: Find The Market at 7th Street at 224 E. 7th Street.