Apr 26, 2024 - Food and Drink

🏙 Coming to The Market at 7th Street...

headshot
outside signage of the Market on 7th Street in Uptown

The International Truck of Tacos and Flows Grand Candles and Gifts will hold their grand openings at 11am tomorrow. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Two more local vendors are opening at the Market at 7th Street in Uptown this Saturday, April 27.

  • Previously a food truck, International Truck of Tacos serves a range of traditional Mexican and Latin American dishes.
  • Flows Grand Candles and Gifts sells 100% soy wax candles and body products and they'll host candle-making classes.

Why it matters: Both vendors were awarded merit-based residences at the market as graduates of Charlotte Center City Partners' Hub for Inclusivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (HIIVE) program .

Stop by: Find The Market at 7th Street at 224 E. 7th Street.

  • International Truck of Tacos will be open Wednesday-Thursday 11am-6pm and Saturday-Sunday 11am-8pm.
  • Flows Grand will be open seven days a week from 11am-6pm.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more