🏙 Coming to The Market at 7th Street...
Two more local vendors are opening at the Market at 7th Street in Uptown this Saturday, April 27.
- Previously a food truck, International Truck of Tacos serves a range of traditional Mexican and Latin American dishes.
- Flows Grand Candles and Gifts sells 100% soy wax candles and body products and they'll host candle-making classes.
Why it matters: Both vendors were awarded merit-based residences at the market as graduates of Charlotte Center City Partners' Hub for Inclusivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (HIIVE) program .
Stop by: Find The Market at 7th Street at 224 E. 7th Street.
- International Truck of Tacos will be open Wednesday-Thursday 11am-6pm and Saturday-Sunday 11am-8pm.
- Flows Grand will be open seven days a week from 11am-6pm.
