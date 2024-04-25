Taylor Swift fans speculate surprise performance at Lovin' Life Music Festival

Taylor Swift fans have convinced themselves that the megastar is sending coded messages about a surprise appearance at the Lovin' Life Music Festival in Charlotte. Why it matters: While very unlikely, it would be wild if true.

Catch up quick: The inaugural festival will take place in Uptown on May 3-5, featuring headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan.

Swift has long used riddles and clues to create a buzz and get fans excited about album releases and other big news, as Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufman pointed out recently.

The intrigue: Swifty sleuths on TikTok think she's performing with Post Malone on Friday, May 3 for a few reasons.

Post Malone sings alongside Swift in "Fortnight," on her new album "The Tortured Poets Department."

May 3 is exactly 14 days (a fortnight) from when the album was released on April 19.

TikToker @bookswiftie speculated that Swift might even show up for two surprise performances. Stevie Nicks is also headlining the festival and Swift mentions Nicks in her song "Clara Bow."

What they're saying: "Wouldn't that be a nice surprise. We'd love to have her," a LLMF organizer said in a statement to Axios.

The big picture: When big names like Swift or Beyonce come to town, Charlotte businesses see a huge economic boost.

"Swiftonomics," which is now a high school curriculum, has impacted everything from the NFL to the local economy of the cities she visits.

My thought bubble: Although this would make up for her snubbing North Carolina during her Eras Tour, I fear that this music festival might be small potatoes for the singer, who just had one of the biggest years in pop history.