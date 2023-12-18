Share on email (opens in new window)

2024 will be a big year for politics and the future of North Carolina. On top of a potential presidential rematch, state legislative and congressional races could shift power.

The Nov. 5 general election could determine whether this swing state turns red, Axios Raleigh reports. North Carolina will vote for a new governor this year. Plus, the entire legislature is up for re-election.

Republicans currently hold a supermajority in the General Assembly and have the power to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Of note: Early voting is happening through March 2. The primary is March 5.

Find an early voting polling place here and your sample ballot here

Not registered yet? You can register during the early voting period the same day you cast your ballot. You'll need to provide proof of where you live. More on that here.

Don't forget: You now need a photo ID to vote. Check this list for what types of IDs are acceptable.

If you don't have a Photo ID, you can cast a provisional ballot. More details.

Federal

United States House of Representatives

via Mecklenburg County

North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District

The district’s current Republican Congressman Dan Bishop is running for N.C. attorney general.

North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District

Alma Adams (D) is currently serving her fifth term in Congress.

(D) is currently serving her fifth term in Congress. Addul Ali (R)

North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District

Pam Genant (D)

(D) Brendan K. Maginnis (D)

(D) Tim Moore (R) is the North Carolina House speaker. He’s had a series of scandals this year, including a lawsuit alleging a sexual relationship with a state government employee and scrutiny over his campaign funds.

(R) is the North Carolina House speaker. He’s had a series of scandals this year, including a lawsuit alleging a sexual relationship with a state government employee and scrutiny over his campaign funds. Jeff Gregory (R)

(R) Lillian Joseph (R)

State

Governor

Gov. Cooper has reached his term limit.

Democrats

Josh Stein is the attorney general. His office has been involved in the $26 billion opioid settlement, and he made North Carolina the first state to sue the e-cigarette company Juul in 2019.

[Go deeper: Governor hopeful Josh Stein wants to take on more “big fights” for North Carolina]

Gary Foxx

Chrelle Booker is mayor pro tempore in the North Carolina town of Tryon.

Mike Morgan is a former state Supreme Court justice.

is a former state Supreme Court justice. Marcus W. Williams

Republicans

Mark Robinson is the current lieutenant governor. He’s gained notoriety for backing conservative education issues, including expanding charter school vouchers and criticizing critical race theory.

is the current lieutenant governor. He’s gained notoriety for backing conservative education issues, including expanding charter school vouchers and criticizing critical race theory. Dale Folwell, the state treasurer, received a Sunshine Award from the North Carolina Open Government Coalition for his transparency.

the state treasurer, received a Sunshine Award from the North Carolina Open Government Coalition for his transparency. Bill Graham is endorsed by Sen. Thom Tillis. He’s a lawyer from Salisbury and former aide to Sen. Jesse Helms.

Green

Wayne Turner

Libertarian

Shannon Bray, who previously ran for U.S. Senate, was arrested in August for assault and charged with growing marijuana, WRAL reported.

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Robinson is looking for a promotion to governor, leaving this race open.

The lieutenant governor position is similar to the vice president. Their job is to preside over the Senate and sit on several boards, including the North Carolina Board of Education.

Democrats

Rachel Hunt is a state senator and the daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt.

is a state senator and the daughter of former Gov. Jim Hunt. Ben Clark is a former state senator from Fayetteville.

is a former state senator from Fayetteville. Mark H. Robinson is not to be confused with the sitting lieutenant governor who has the same name.

Republicans

Libertarian

Attorney General

The attorney general is like the in-house counsel for government departments, but they can also institute court proceedings on behalf of the state. AG Stein recently joined a lawsuit against Meta, alleging the company’s social media platforms are harmful and addicting to young people.

Dan Bishop (R) of Charlotte is a North Carolina congressman and one of the state’s most prominent Republicans. He was the architect of House Bill 2 — the since-repealed state law that restricted transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

(R) of Charlotte is a North Carolina congressman and one of the state’s most prominent Republicans. He was the architect of House Bill 2 — the since-repealed state law that restricted transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Jeff Jackson (D), also from Charlotte, is a TikTok-famous congressman, known for explaining what happens in Washington in layman’s terms. He announced he was running for attorney general instead of Congress the day after new maps passed that put him in a Republican-leaning district.

(D), also from Charlotte, is a TikTok-famous congressman, known for explaining what happens in Washington in layman’s terms. He announced he was running for attorney general instead of Congress the day after new maps passed that put him in a Republican-leaning district. Tim Dunn (D)

(D) Satana Deberry (D) is the Durham County district attorney.

Auditor

The auditor examines records, can investigate financial affairs and will call out shady spending. Former State Auditor Beth Wood resigned after a grand jury indicted her on misdemeanor charges over a hit-and-run with her state vehicle.

Agriculture Commissioner

This office oversees North Carolina’s main food and drug safety agency and is in charge of protecting and maintaining the state’s food supply, among other responsibilities.

Commissioner of Insurance

The insurance commissioner is the State Fire Marshal and is tasked with regulating the insurance industry.

Commissioner of Labor

The N.C. Department of Labor promotes the “health, safety, and general well-being” of North Carolina workers.

The commissioner is the person whose headshot you stare at while standing in a North Carolina elevator. (That’s how the longtime commissioner Cherie Berry earned the title of “elevator lady.”) The current commissioner, Josh Dobson, recently nixed the photos because he said it put too much attention on just him, but candidates have said they’d bring them back.

Secretary of State

They oversee the office charged with strengthening the economy, handling the creation of new companies and keeping tabs on charitable donations.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

This is the superintendent of all the public schools in North Carolina. They sit on the state board of education.

Treasurer

Folwell’s run for governor leaves this race for the state’s chief banker wide open.

Wesley Harris (D) is a state representative from Mecklenburg County.

(D) is a state representative from Mecklenburg County. Gabe Esparza (D)

(D) A. J. Daoud (R) is a former North Carolina GOP District chairman and state senate and secretary of state candidate.

(R) is a former North Carolina GOP District chairman and state senate and secretary of state candidate. Rachel Johnson (R)

(R) Brad Briner (R)

North Carolina Senate

via Mecklenburg County

District 37

Vickie Sawyer (R) wants another term representing Iredell and Mecklenburg counties.

(R) wants another term representing Iredell and Mecklenburg counties. Kate Compton Barr (D)

District 41

The sitting representative, Sen. Marcus, is running for state labor commissioner after she was drawn out of District 41.

Robert E. Bruns (D)

(D) Caleb Theodros (D) was chair of the Black Political Caucus.

(D) was chair of the Black Political Caucus. Kendrick Cunningham (D)

(D) Lucille Puckett (D) previously ran for Charlotte mayor.

District 42

District 42 will get a new representative since Sen. Hunt is running for lieutenant governor.

North Carolina House of Representatives

via Mecklenburg County

District 98

Rep. Bradford is not seeking re-election in District 98 since he’s running for Congress.

Beth Gardner Helfrich (D) is a former teacher from a family of teachers, her campaign website states.

(D) is a former teacher from a family of teachers, her campaign website states. Lisa Jewel (D) has served as a precinct chair and volunteer on presidential campaigns for the Democratic party.

(D) has served as a precinct chair and volunteer on presidential campaigns for the Democratic party. Melinda Bales (R) is the former Huntersville mayor.

District 99

Nasif Majeed (D) is an incumbent and on his third term.

(D) is an incumbent and on his third term. Isaiah Payne (R)

(R) Rob Yates (L)

District 103

Laura Budd (D) is seeking her second term.

(D) is seeking her second term. Joshua Niday (R)

District 104

Brandon Lofton (D) is the incumbent and has served three terms.

(D) is the incumbent and has served three terms. Krista Bokhari (R) is the wife of Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari.

District 105

Tricia Cotham (R) is the incumbent. She was elected as a Democrat but switched parties in the middle of the legislative season this year. The move gave Republicans a veto-proof majority, empowering lawmakers to tighten abortion restrictions in North Carolina.

(R) is the incumbent. She was elected as a Democrat but switched parties in the middle of the legislative season this year. The move gave Republicans a veto-proof majority, empowering lawmakers to tighten abortion restrictions in North Carolina. Yolanda Holmes (D)

(D) Nicole Sidman (D)

(D) Terry Lansdell (D)

District 106

Carla Cunningham (D) is seeking a seventh term.

(D) is seeking a seventh term. Vermanno Bowman (D)

Local

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

At-Large

All residents in Mecklenburg County will vote for three at-large commissioners to represent the entire county.

Leigh Altman (D) was first elected in 2020. She serves on the Metropolitan Transit Commission and has been an outspoken voice this past year in trying to reform the way the Charlotte Area Transit System is governed.

(D) was first elected in 2020. She serves on the Metropolitan Transit Commission and has been an outspoken voice this past year in trying to reform the way the Charlotte Area Transit System is governed. Pat Cotham (D) is a longtime commissioner, first elected in 2012. She’s the mother of Rep. Cotham.

(D) is a longtime commissioner, first elected in 2012. She’s the mother of Rep. Cotham. Arthur Griffin, Jr. (D) served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education for 17 years and was elected to his commissioner’s seat in 2022.

(D) served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education for 17 years and was elected to his commissioner’s seat in 2022. Yvette Townsend-Ingram (D) would be a newcomer to the board if elected. She previously ran in 2022.

(D) would be a newcomer to the board if elected. She previously ran in 2022. Blake Van Leer (D) would be a fresh face, if elected, as well.

via Mecklenburg County

District 1

Elaine Powell (D) is seeking a fourth term.

(D) is seeking a fourth term. Aaron R. Marin (R) is the owner and president of a mortgage brokerage.

District 2

Vilma D. Leake (D) was first elected as commissioner in 2008 and served the school board for 11 years, starting in the ’90s.

(D) was first elected as commissioner in 2008 and served the school board for 11 years, starting in the ’90s. Charles Osborne (D) is a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer turned business owner.

(D) is a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer turned business owner. Angela White Edwards (R) has run for county office three times before.

District 3

George Dunlap (D), a board member since 2008, serves as the current chair.

(D), a board member since 2008, serves as the current chair. Felicia R. Thompkins (D)

District 5

Laura Meier (D) was elected to the board in 2020.

(D) was elected to the board in 2020. Arthur McCulloch (R)

District 6