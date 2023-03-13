North Carolina's most viral politician is exploding on TikTok
U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-N.C.) has been documenting his new gig, and TikTokers are eating it up, the Daily Beast reports.
Catch up quick: As a state senator, Jackson, 40, amassed a Twitter following that far exceeds some of the state's most high-profile politicians. (Jackson has 97,200; Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein has 51,300.)
Driving the news: Now, as a Congressman, his success on TikTok is largely driven by how he shows up on the platform, which reporter Jake Lahut describes as "not exactly the stuff of viral TikTok gold."
- Jackson often wears t-shirts or casual button-downs as he speaks plainly about topics that would usually bore most people, like how committee assignments and getting a congressional office work.
That approach has worked: "Jackson is reaching audiences larger than the top-rated primetime cable shows and building a brand in a medium where he has far less competition," Lahut writes.
The intrigue: TikTok was banned from electronic devices managed by the House of Representatives, but Jackson keeps the app on a separate phone solely dedicated to receiving uploads from his Sony camera, per the Daily Beast.
What we're watching: Jackson's district is almost certain to change in 2024 under new Republican-drawn congressional maps. A major change could nudge Jackson to run for state attorney general or another statewide office instead.
- For now, it seems like his social media presence will only help with that.
