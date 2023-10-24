Hippin' Hops Brewery's grand opening is this Saturday, Feb. 3.

Catch up quick: The Atlanta-based brewery has been in the soft opening phase for its Uptown space since mid-January.

Why it matters: Hippin' Hops made history when it opened as Georgia's first Black-owned brewery. In Charlotte, it’s become the first Black-owned distillery.

Context: Hippin' Hops originally planned to open in NoDa, but owner Clarence Boston decided to open a brewery called Another Brewery there instead.

Context: Hippin' Hops is located in the former D9 Brewing location, at 650 E Brooklyn Village Ave., which closed last year due to nearby construction.

Boston tells us he's not worried about the construction. Instead, he says this spot will be great for the vibes he's known for bringing to an area.

"This location for Hippin' Hops will be a destination spot for great brews, spirits and live music," Boston says. "I'm from the area so I think people will be happy to see that I'm back."

Details: The taproom is about 900 square feet, and the 3,000-square-foot outside area will be used for live music.

Hippon' Hops will distill vodka, rum, gin and moonshine. Some of its spirits — like its Boston Thomas Whiskey and Noir Cognac — can also be found in ABC stores in Charlotte.

As for craft beer, Hippin' Hops specializes in wheat beers, sours, IPAs and stouts.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 24, 2023, and was updated on Feb. 2, 2024, to reflect the brewery's grand opening date.