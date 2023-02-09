30 go-to sports bars to watch Super Bowl 2024 in Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for a go-to Charlotte sports bar to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? Here are the 30 best sports bars in our city.

Note: The sports below are listed in no specific order (this is not a ranking).

Wesley Heights sports bar with a lively, pop art interior

Why we love it: It's your standard, lively sports bar, but decked out in pop art decor and graffiti. And as one of the newest additions to the Thrift Road boom in Wesley Heights, it's a short trip to the stadium.

Super Bowl special: $5 draft beer, $6 cheeseburger sliders, $1 wings and $5 buffalo chicken dip.

Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Irish pub with TVs inside and outside, upstairs and downstairs

Why we love it: Tyber Creek is a Kansas City Chiefs bar, so they’re going all out with a big screen and bar in a heated tent outside.

Of note: This South End staple will soon be torn down and built back up. It's last day in its current form will be Mar. 18.

Tyber Creek Pub in South End. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

Oggy Oggy Oggy!

Why we love it: Big Ben has solidified itself as a go-to spot to watch soccer games, but it’s also a Philadelphia Eagles bar.

Super Bowl special: Big Ben will stream the game (with the sound on) on over 18 TVs. There're be drink specials like $15 domestic buckets.

[Go deeper: Big Ben Pub now open in former Carpe Diem space]

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Laid-back Charlotte classic popular with the country club crowd in Myers Park

Why we love it: The frat-tastic bar in the heart of Charlotte’s wealthiest neighborhood knows exactly what it is and whom it appeals to.

Super Bowl special: $2.50 Miller Lite bottles, $6 transfusions, $10 18" pizzas (dine-in only).

What we’re drinking: Transfusions, of course. The dead simple mixed drink — vodka, ginger ale and a splash of grape juice — has been the same since the bar opened in 1990.

[Go deeper: How Selwyn Pub made a name for its cheap Transfusions in a craft cocktail and brewery town]

Photo: Axios archives

There are six Duckworth’s across the Charlotte area, each with a mind-boggling number of TVs.

Why we love it: The tap wall in Uptown features a whopping 150 beers.

Super Bowl special: Draft beers are $3.95 (some exclusions apply).

Yes, and: Pre-orders for wings are now open. Order yours on the phone or in person.

Axios tip: If you’re in Uptown, h ead downstairs to The Cellar, a basement speakeasy with a completely different vibe, if craft cocktails are more your speed.

[Go deeper: Duckworth’s new SouthPark location now open]

Duckworth’s SouthPark. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Casual bar on Montford with three distinct seating areas (front dining, back bar and back patio)

Why we love it: Satisfying bar food, a premium back patio and daily and monthly specials.

Super Bowl specials: Wing party packages including 50 wings for $75, 100 wings for $145 and a 5lb chicken tender pack for $65.

Photo: Axios archives

Big restaurant and bar with a spacious patio and roll-up garage doors for an indoor/outdoor setting

Why we love it: It's a major game-day destination where fans pack in to rally before home Panthers games or watch away games.

[Go deeper: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille: ‘We are not going anywhere’]

Photo: Axios archives

Casual all-day neighborhood bar in South End

Why we love it: QC Pour House holds the middle ground between breweries and high-end cocktail bars without veering too hard into party bar territory.

Super Bowl specials: $7 Sunday Funday specials all day.

[Go deeper: QC Pour House, a casual all-day neighborhood bar near the Design Center, is now open in South End]

Photo: Axios archives

Chill watering hole known for its legendary wings on Montford

Why we love it: Old school with plenty of regulars. Don't forget its chill rooftop seating area.

Super Bowl specials: Moosehead Grill has a whole menu with specials. Wing specials include $8.25 for five, $16.50 for 10, $78.50 for 50, $156.50 for 100.

[Go deeper: Best wings in Charlotte]

Wings on the rooftop patio at Moosehead. Photo: Axios archives

Neighborhood hangout with plenty of TVs and a spacious patio in Dilworth

Why we love it: Laidback Dilworth sports bar with an extensive food and beer menu — but perhaps best known for its wildly popular mimosa tower.

Super Bowl special: $3 Bud/Bud Light, $18 Bud Light buckets

Looking to get weird? Order their mimosa tower. Photo: Axios archives

New sports bar in Wesley Heights by the same owners as Ed’s.

Why we love it: Freemore Tavern’s huge outdoor patio and indoor bar will fit your biggest friend group.

Super Bowl special: $6 Jim Bean, $3 Miller Lite, $18 buckets.

[Go deeper: Ed’s Tavern opens new location in Wesley Heights called FreeMore Tavern]

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

South End spot with huge crowds of young people on game day

Why we love it: Located on the light rail and not far from Bank of America Stadium, it’s a great spot to rally with fellow Panthers fans.

Super Bowl special: 50 wings for $75, 100 wings for $145 and a chicken tender party package for $65.

South End Pub with great indoor and outdoor space located near the light rail

Why we love it: Fun back patio and 20 TVs. Order their beef on weck sandwich and chicken wings. They’re also the go-to bar for Buffalo Bills fans and University of Michigan alumni.

Two-story restaurant with a rooftop deck in Plaza Midwood

Why we love it: Top Shelf, the rooftop bar, has a jackpot view of Uptown.

Super Bowl special: Every Sunday they have $3 mimosas, $5 Bloody Marys, $15 mimosa bottles and $3 Bud Light.

Photo: Axios archives

Classic American restaurant with tons of TVs and a solid menu

Why we love it: Hickory Tavern has been a neighborhood hangout and sports bar for over 20 years. They now have 27 locations across the southeastern United States.

Super Bowl special: $6 house liquors, $5 6oz wine pours, $4 domestics draft beers, $15 domestic beer buckets.

Irish pub with a late-night party vibe and several different areas to watch the game

Why we love it: There’s a sneaky little rooftop patio overlooking the courtyard at Truist Center.

Super Bowl special: $4 well liquors and miller lite bottles, themed burgers, nachos and a game day chef's menu.

Axios archives

Neighborhood hangout with a huge patio in Montford

Why we love it: The come-as-you-are party bar is always a good time with a sprawling front patio and outdoor bar.

Super Bowl specials: All-you-can-eat boneless wings for $16.99, super-sized cheese steak and fries for $30 and $15 Bud Light buckets (starting at 3pm)

Yes, and: Angry Ale's is pregaming with a "Swelce" brunch starting at 10am. Expect a T-Swift-inspired drink menu, including "Lavender Haze," a citrus refresher and a mimosa "Eras" flight.

Angry Ale’s. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Casual rooftop bar located between Truist Field and Bank of America Stadium in Uptown

Why we love it: While it may not be soaring 20 floors up, the view from atop the single-story building is pretty impressive.

[Go deeper: Best rooftop bars in Charlotte]

Cocktails on the rooftop of Graham Street Pub

Old school neighborhood restaurant and bar in Myers Park serving Charlotte since 1933

Why we love it: The family-friendly spot (yes, there’s a kids menu) knows parents need a bar escape, too — even with little ones in tow. Most of the time, kids and parents sit on the right side of the restaurant and the left side is more adult.

Photo: Axios archives

Different vibe than their NoDa counterpart, JackBeagle’s on 1404 W Morehead St. is a chill spot to watch the game.

Why we love it: The chicken tenders and mac & cheese are beyond good.

JackBeagle’s mimosa. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Walking distance to BofA, it's a go-to spot for pre-game and post-game shenanigans when the Panthers are in town.

Why we love it: Their dog-friendly patio, fried pickles and 20+ TVs upstairs and downstairs.

Super Bowl special: An all-you-can-eat wing buffet for $32 (starting at 6pm) and domestic buckets for $18. Reserve your spot for the wing buffet here.

Photo: Courtesy of Neel Gandhi

This sports bar in west Charlotte has TVs you can watch from every angle.

Why we love it: They serve eight different types of wings.

This pub's large outdoor patio and big TV screens are great for game watching.

Why we love it: Their daily specials and “LoSo” sliders.

This Uptown pub is typically filled with locals playing pool and enjoying a pint.

Why we love it: It’s walking distance to the BofA Stadium and Truist field, so it's a fun pre-game and post-game spot to shoot a round of pool or two.

This chill South End spot has indoor and outdoor spots to watch the game.

Why we love it: Their rooftop, wings and lava cake.

Super Bowl special: $15 Labatt and Bud Light pitchers, $5 blue Gatorade shots, $5 chardonnay and cabernet. They're also offering 20 wings for $25, 40 wings for $50 and 50 wings for $65.

Photo: Axios archives

It's Charlotte's LGBTQ sports bar.

Why we love it: If you don’t want to watch the game, you can play pool, darts or beer pong.

Super Bowl special: Sideline’s is hosting its annual Super Bowl Sunday chili cook-off at 5:30pm. The chili with the most votes wins the grand prize. Donations from the event will go toward Hearts United for Good (HUG).

Typically we go here for karaoke.

Super Bowl special: $15 buckets of Miller and Coors Lite, $2.75 PBR and Miller High Life, $3.50 Coors Banquet and $4 mimosas.

This Elizabeth home-turned-restaurant/bar has similar vibes to Selwyn.

Why we love it: The outdoor patio and spacious interior.

Super Bowl special: The restaurant and bar has an entire menu dedicated to food and drink specials like $12.50 Philly fries, $18/$32 Kansas City ribs, $14.50 Philly cheesesteak egg rolls and $13.50 KC barbecue sliders, to name a few.

For drinks, they have $6 KC shots, $6 Philly green tea shots, $16 domestic beer buckets and a full bar.

Photo: Axios archives

Co-owned by Big Ben co-owner Neel Gandhi, in the former Big Ben location at Atherton Mill in South End.

Why we love it: With TVs on every corner and game-day drink specials, it's a popular pre- or post-game destination.

Super Bowl special: $16 domestic buckets, $12 Philly cheesesteaks.

[Go deeper: New bar and restaurant “Tremont” now open in Atherton Mill]

New Uptown sports bar owned by former Panthers player Thomas Davis.

Why we love it: Davis, a longtime linebacker, was one of the most popular Panthers players in recent history. Visiting the bar is our best shot of spotting the local celebrity IRL.

Super bowl special: VIP Lounge reservations are available for $500 for up to six people — email [email protected] if you’re interested. Table and bar seating is first come, first serve.

Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here's a complete list of Axios guides including a list of Charlotte's 40+ breweries, best burgers, best bars, best new restaurants, best weekly specials, best pizza, best cocktail bars, and best brunch.