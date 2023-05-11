Share on email (opens in new window)

We've rounded up 17 of Charlotte's best rooftops, from Uptown high rises to chill neighborhood hangouts. Why it matters: The only thing Charlotteans love more than a good drink, is a view to sip one from.

Editor's note: These establishments are listed in no particular order; this is not a ranking.

The vibe: An indoor/outdoor rooftop bar with an upscale feel and breathtaking views overlooking Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field.

Stop by: 303 S Church St. (19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel)

Open Tuesday-Sunday 5pm-midnight.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: If you're looking for somewhere to take out-of-towners, Fahrenheit has unmatched views, modern fire pits and a full-service restaurant.

Stop by: 222 South Caldwell St.

Open Monday-Thursday 5-10pm, Friday 5pm-1am, Saturday 4pm-1am and Sunday 11am-2:30pm (brunch); 5-11pm.

These boozy slushies pair nicely with skyline views on a hot day. Photo: Axios Archives

The vibe: A casual sports bar between Bank of America Stadium and Truist Field.

Stop by: 400 South Graham St.

Open Sunday-Wednesday 11am-midnight and Thursday-Saturday 11am-2am.

Graham Street Pub isn't soaring 20 stories above the city. But it holds its own with this patio atop a single-story building.

The vibe: Pronounced “new-va-lay.” Expect a sophisticated, airy, indoor/outdoor bar on the 22nd floor of the AC Hotel in Uptown.

Stop by: 220 East Trade St.

It’s open Monday-Thursday 5-11pm and Friday-Saturday 5pm-1am.

Reservations are accepted for groups of 15 or more.

Photo: Axios Archives

The vibe: An 80-seat rooftop patio on top of The Waterman in South End serving boat drinks, craft cocktails, seafood dishes and, notably, $1.50 oysters on weekdays from 2-7pm.

Stop by: 2729 South Blvd (in the Sedgefield shopping center)

Open Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm and Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm. Topside is open year-round, weather permitting.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: A pool and bar with a backyard party feel and massive LED television screens atop the Omni hotel in Uptown.

The Coin Bar is complimentary for hotel guests and also offers day passes to the public starting at $30 — book here

Stop by: 132 East Trade St.

Open Sunday-Wednesday 11am-8pm, Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Photo: Symphony Webber

The vibe: A treehouse-style escape in the heart of Plaza Midwood.

Dig in: Daily specials include $7 cocktails on Tuesday, half-price bottles of wine on Thursday and $3 mimosas on Sunday.

Stop by: 1221 The Plaza.

Open Monday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday 11am-1am, Saturday 10am-1am, and Sunday 10am-10pm.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: An elegant rooftop bar inspired by the bars and lounges found in South America on top of Uptown's Grand Bohemian Hotel.

Dress code: "Smart casual," per the bar. Baseball caps aren't allowed after 5pm.

Stop by: 201 West Trade St. (16th floor of the Grand Bohemian)

Open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-midnight, Friday-Saturday 4pm-1am and Sunday 4-10pm.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: An everyday spot atop the AC Marriot Hotel in SouthPark, offering cocktails and a Spanish-inspired menu of small plates.

Stop by: 1824 Roxborough Road.

Open Tuesday-Thursday 5-11:30pm and Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday 6-11:30pm and Sunday 5-11:30pm.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: A sprawling three-story bar in South End with hundreds of beer taps and a full food menu. It’s a solid late-night option, open until 2am every night.

The first floor menu offers all local beer, the second floor is home to all of the international beers and the third floor is a spacious rooftop with a greenhouse feel and city views.

Stop by: 1300 South Tryon St.

Open Monday-Saturday 11am-2am and Saturday-Sunday 10am-2am.

Photo: Symphony Webber

The vibe: A trendy rooftop bar on the fifth floor of the JW Marriott in Uptown, with a pool and cabanas that feel like a tropical getaway in the middle of Uptown.

Stop by: 600 South College St.

Open Monday-Friday 3-11pm, Saturday noon-11pm and Sunday noon-9pm.

Cabana rentals start at $200.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: A photo-worthy, open-air bar decked out with flowers in the same building as Saku Yakitori and Sushi Bar in Uptown.

Dress code: Smart casual.

Stop by: 123 East 5th St., in the Binaco Tower

Open Monday-Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday noon-2am and Sunday noon-10pm.

Photo: Axios Archives

The vibe: A modern Asian restaurant in Ballantyne with a rooftop patio that delivers a 180-degree view of the Charlotte area.

Dig in: You’ll find a range of elevated Asian cuisine, from omakase (meaning you leave it up to the chef) to a $400 flaming tomahawk.

Or, keep it simple with the a la carte rooftop menu

Stop by: 14819 Ballantyne Village Way, on the 16th floor of the AC Hotel in Ballantyne Village.

Open Tuesday-Thursday 5-10pm and Friday-Saturday 5pm-midnight.

Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The vibe: A two-story restaurant with a family-friendly atmosphere, expansive food and drink menu and rooftop that delivers partial skyline views.

Dig in: Try one of their draft cocktails, like the margarita or hurricane and grab ceviche for a starter. The menu is a fusion of Latin American, New Orleanian and low-country fare.

Stop by: 3500 Dewitt Lane.

Open Monday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday 11am-1am and Sunday 10am-1am.

You’ll find both bar seating and tables on State of Confusion’s rooftop. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

The vibe: Wooden Robot Brewery's NoDa location, dubbed The Chamber, offers a sprawling rooftop deck with picnic tables, lounge furniture and its own bar.

Stop by: 416 E. 36th St.

Open Tuesday-Wednesday 4-10pm, Thursday 3-10pm, Friday 3-11pm, Saturday noon-11pm and Sunday noon-8pm.

Photo: Axios archives

The vibe: This popular Asheville brewery opened its Plaza Midwood taproom and bottle shop called "House of Relics" in 2022. It's inspired by a vintage clothing store that previously occupied the space and features a full bar, kitchen and rooftop deck.

Stop by: 1214 Thomas Ave.

Open Monday-Tuesday 1-10pm, Wednesday-Thursday 1-11pm, Friday and Saturday noon-midnight and Sunday noon-9pm.

Photo: Axios Archives

The vibe: A two-story Tiki bar in the Belmont neighborhood with a rooftop deck where you can catch the full skyline.

Pro tip: Get to the rooftop by sunset for the best view.

Stop by: 933 Louise Ave.

Open Monday-Wednesday 4pm-midnight, Thursday 4pm-1am, Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday noon-2am ad Sunday noon-midnight.

Photo: Axios Archives

Honorable mentions: The Imperial, Gin Mill, Unknown Brewing, Nellie's Southern Kitchen (Belmont), Burial and Lincoln Street.

Editor's note: This guide was last updated in May, 2024.