The 17 best rooftop bars in Charlotte

Aura Rooftop atop JW Marriott uptown. Photo: Axios Archives

We've rounded up 17 of Charlotte's best rooftops, from Uptown high rises to chill neighborhood hangouts.

Why it matters: The only thing Charlotteans love more than a good drink, is a view to sip one from.

Editor's note: These establishments are listed in no particular order; this is not a ranking.

Merchant & Trade

The vibe: An indoor/outdoor rooftop bar with an upscale feel and breathtaking views overlooking Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field.

Stop by: 303 S Church St. (19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel)

  • Open Tuesday-Sunday 5pm-midnight.

Photo: Axios archives

Fahrenheit

The vibe: If you're looking for somewhere to take out-of-towners, Fahrenheit has unmatched views, modern fire pits and a full-service restaurant.

Stop by: 222 South Caldwell St.

  • Open Monday-Thursday 5-10pm, Friday 5pm-1am, Saturday 4pm-1am and Sunday 11am-2:30pm (brunch); 5-11pm.
Fahrenheit Rooftop
These boozy slushies pair nicely with skyline views on a hot day. Photo: Axios Archives

Graham St. Pub & Patio

The vibe: A casual sports bar between Bank of America Stadium and Truist Field.

Stop by: 400 South Graham St.

  • Open Sunday-Wednesday 11am-midnight and Thursday-Saturday 11am-2am.
graham-street-pub-new-restaurant-bar-charlotte
Graham Street Pub isn't soaring 20 stories above the city. But it holds its own with this patio atop a single-story building.

Nuvolé Rooftop TwentyTwo

The vibe: Pronounced “new-va-lay.” Expect a sophisticated, airy, indoor/outdoor bar on the 22nd floor of the AC Hotel in Uptown.

Stop by: 220 East Trade St.

  • It’s open Monday-Thursday 5-11pm and Friday-Saturday 5pm-1am.
  • Reservations are accepted for groups of 15 or more.
Photo: Axios Archives

Topside at The Waterman Fish Bar

The vibe: An 80-seat rooftop patio on top of The Waterman in South End serving boat drinks, craft cocktails, seafood dishes and, notably, $1.50 oysters on weekdays from 2-7pm.

Stop by: 2729 South Blvd (in the Sedgefield shopping center)

  • Open Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm and Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm. Topside is open year-round, weather permitting. 
Topside at The Waterman
Photo: Axios archives

Coin Bar

The vibe: A pool and bar with a backyard party feel and massive LED television screens atop the Omni hotel in Uptown.

  • The Coin Bar is complimentary for hotel guests and also offers day passes to the public starting at $30 — book here.

Stop by: 132 East Trade St. 

  • Open Sunday-Wednesday 11am-8pm, Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Coin Bar Omni Hotel
Photo: Symphony Webber

Whiskey Warehouse

The vibe: A treehouse-style escape in the heart of Plaza Midwood.

Dig in: Daily specials include $7 cocktails on Tuesday, half-price bottles of wine on Thursday and $3 mimosas on Sunday.

Stop by: 1221 The Plaza.

  • Open Monday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday 11am-1am, Saturday 10am-1am, and Sunday 10am-10pm.
Photo: Axios archives

Búho Bar

The vibe: An elegant rooftop bar inspired by the bars and lounges found in South America on top of Uptown's Grand Bohemian Hotel.

Dress code: "Smart casual," per the bar. Baseball caps aren't allowed after 5pm.

Stop by: 201 West Trade St. (16th floor of the Grand Bohemian)

  • Open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm-midnight, Friday-Saturday 4pm-1am and Sunday 4-10pm.

grand bohemian charlotte
Photo: Axios archives

Cordial SouthPark

The vibe: An everyday spot atop the AC Marriot Hotel in SouthPark, offering cocktails and a Spanish-inspired menu of small plates.

Stop by: 1824 Roxborough Road.

  • Open Tuesday-Thursday 5-11:30pm and Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday 6-11:30pm and Sunday 5-11:30pm.
cordial drinks
Photo: Axios archives

Charlotte Beer Garden

The vibe: A sprawling three-story bar in South End with hundreds of beer taps and a full food menu. It’s a solid late-night option, open until 2am every night.

  • The first floor menu offers all local beer, the second floor is home to all of the international beers and the third floor is a spacious rooftop with a greenhouse feel and city views.

Stop by: 1300 South Tryon St.

  • Open Monday-Saturday 11am-2am and Saturday-Sunday 10am-2am.
Charlotte Beer Garden Rooftop
Photo: Symphony Webber

Aura Rooftop

The vibe: A trendy rooftop bar on the fifth floor of the JW Marriott in Uptown, with a pool and cabanas that feel like a tropical getaway in the middle of Uptown.

Stop by: 600 South College St.

  • Open Monday-Friday 3-11pm, Saturday noon-11pm and Sunday noon-9pm.
  • Cabana rentals start at $200.

Aura Rooftop Uptown
Photo: Axios archives

Novelty House

The vibe: A photo-worthy, open-air bar decked out with flowers in the same building as Saku Yakitori and Sushi Bar in Uptown.

Dress code: Smart casual.

Stop by: 123 East 5th St., in the Binaco Tower

  • Open Monday-Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday noon-2am and Sunday noon-10pm.

novelty house rooftop
Photo: Axios Archives

Hestia Rooftop

The vibe: A modern Asian restaurant in Ballantyne with a rooftop patio that delivers a 180-degree view of the Charlotte area.

Dig in: You’ll find a range of elevated Asian cuisine, from omakase (meaning you leave it up to the chef) to a $400 flaming tomahawk.

Stop by: 14819 Ballantyne Village Way, on the 16th floor of the AC Hotel in Ballantyne Village.

  • Open Tuesday-Thursday 5-10pm and Friday-Saturday 5pm-midnight.

Hestia Rooftop
Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

State of Confusion

The vibe: A two-story restaurant with a family-friendly atmosphere, expansive food and drink menu and rooftop that delivers partial skyline views.

Dig in: Try one of their draft cocktails, like the margarita or hurricane and grab ceviche for a starter. The menu is a fusion of Latin American, New Orleanian and low-country fare.

Stop by: 3500 Dewitt Lane.

  • Open Monday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday 11am-1am and Sunday 10am-1am. 

You’ll find both bar seating and tables on State of Confusion’s rooftop. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Wooden Robot — The Chamber (NoDa)

The vibe: Wooden Robot Brewery's NoDa location, dubbed The Chamber, offers a sprawling rooftop deck with picnic tables, lounge furniture and its own bar.

Stop by: 416 E. 36th St.

  • Open Tuesday-Wednesday 4-10pm, Thursday 3-10pm, Friday 3-11pm, Saturday noon-11pm and Sunday noon-8pm.
Photo: Axios archives

Burial Beer Co.

The vibe: This popular Asheville brewery opened its Plaza Midwood taproom and bottle shop called "House of Relics" in 2022. It's inspired by a vintage clothing store that previously occupied the space and features a full bar, kitchen and rooftop deck.

Stop by: 1214 Thomas Ave.

  • Open Monday-Tuesday 1-10pm, Wednesday-Thursday 1-11pm, Friday and Saturday noon-midnight and Sunday noon-9pm.
Photo: Axios Archives

The Royal Tot

The vibe: A two-story Tiki bar in the Belmont neighborhood with a rooftop deck where you can catch the full skyline.

Pro tip: Get to the rooftop by sunset for the best view.

Stop by: 933 Louise Ave.

  • Open Monday-Wednesday 4pm-midnight, Thursday 4pm-1am, Friday 4pm-2am, Saturday noon-2am ad Sunday noon-midnight.

the royal tot
Photo: Axios Archives

Honorable mentions: The Imperial, Gin Mill, Unknown Brewing, Nellie's Southern Kitchen (Belmont), Burial and Lincoln Street.

Editor's note: This guide was last updated in May, 2024.

