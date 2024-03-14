Patriots make moves in NFL free agency

Share on email (opens in new window)

New addition running back Antonio Gibson highlights an active week for the Patriots. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As the Patriots embark on a new era following Bill Belichick's departure, the team began reshaping its roster this week with the start of free agency. Why it matters: Free agency is the moment when teams plug holes on their rosters with veterans ahead of April's rookie draft.

State of play: The Pats and new head coach Jerod Mayo hold the No. 3 pick in the draft and many expect they'll pick up a quarterback to be the new face of the franchise.

Landing a top pick made their 2021 1st-round pick, QB Mac Jones, expendable. He's heading to the Jaguars in a trade.

What they're saying: "Mayo has the chance to get a quarterback he can believe in," Boston Globe columnist Tara Sullivan writes.

The big picture: Mayo faces the challenge of replacing a legend while also rebuilding a team that finished 4-13 last season, last in its division.

An instant return to Super Bowl form is unlikely, but fans will look for a more competitive season and flashes of stardom from their rookie QB, if the Pats draft one.

Here are some of the moves the Pats made this week:

Out: Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who got picked up by the Eagles.

And linebacker Mack Wilson, who's leaving for the Cardinals. Tight end Mike Gesicki is heading to the Bengals and safety Jalen Mills to the Giants.

In: The Pats' first big splash was Antonio Gibson, a versatile 25-year-old running back formerly with the Commanders.

Veteran tight end Austin Hooper, most recently a Raider, will replace Gesicki.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was drafted by New England in 2016 before stints with the Colts, Dolphins, Browns and Commanders.

Staying put: Some key contributors, including wide receiver Jalen Reagor and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu.

Swung and missed: The Patriots reportedly had interest in one of free agency's biggest names, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but lost out to the Titans.

What's next: The three-day draft starts April 25.