31 mins ago - Sports
Mayo takes over for Belichick in New England
The Patriots will hire Jerod Mayo as the team's next head coach, according to several reports.
Why it matters: Mayo, 37, would be the youngest active NFL head coach and the team's first Black head coach.
Details: Mayo has been the linebackers coach under out-going coach Bill Belichick.
- Before turning to coaching, the Virginia native played his entire seven-year career at linebacker for the Patriots between 2008 and 2015.
The intrigue: The Patriots have had their eye on Mayo as a potential heir apparent since hiring him as linebackers coach in 2019 and extending his contract in January 2023.
Catch up quick: Belichick parted ways with the Patriots Thursday after 24 seasons and an unparalleled run that included six Super Bowl wins.
- The Pats' dismal 2023 season ended in a 4-13 record and left owner Robert Kraft searching for the next leader of the once-dominant franchise.
What's next: Kraft and the Patriots still need to fill Belichick's other major role – general manager in charge of the team's front office.
- Once Mayo is joined by a GM, the new management team will set out to rebuild the struggling squad.
- The Pats pick third in this year's NFL draft, a huge opportunity to bring in young talent.