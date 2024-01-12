Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayo on the sidelines before an Oct. game in Cleveland. Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Patriots will hire Jerod Mayo as the team's next head coach, according to several reports.

Why it matters: Mayo, 37, would be the youngest active NFL head coach and the team's first Black head coach.

Details: Mayo has been the linebackers coach under out-going coach Bill Belichick.

Before turning to coaching, the Virginia native played his entire seven-year career at linebacker for the Patriots between 2008 and 2015.

The intrigue: The Patriots have had their eye on Mayo as a potential heir apparent since hiring him as linebackers coach in 2019 and extending his contract in January 2023.

Catch up quick: Belichick parted ways with the Patriots Thursday after 24 seasons and an unparalleled run that included six Super Bowl wins.

The Pats' dismal 2023 season ended in a 4-13 record and left owner Robert Kraft searching for the next leader of the once-dominant franchise.

What's next: Kraft and the Patriots still need to fill Belichick's other major role – general manager in charge of the team's front office.