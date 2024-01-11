Bill Belichick out as Patriots coach, ending historic run

After 24 seasons and one of the most successful dynasties in football history, Bill Belichick is out as the head coach of the New England Patriots, according to reports.

Driving the news: Multiple media outlets have reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the team's front office have made their decision and will publicly announce Belichick's departure later today.

Why it matters: Over nearly a quarter century, Belichick helmed the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and turned the Pats into one of the most dominant teams in the NFL.

A new coach will mean a new era for the team, and for New England fans, as the Patriots rebuild.

The latest: ESPN reports that Belichick and Kraft spent much of the week after the team's season-ending loss to the Jets in meetings about how Belichick could exit the job gracefully.

What's next: The Pats will search for a new head coach to take over and rebuild the team.

Former Patriot and current assistant coach Jerod Mayo has been rumored to be in the running for the top job.

Another former Patriot-turned-coach, Mike Vrabel, is also rumored to be on Kraft's radar after he was fired by the Titans.