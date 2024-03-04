Rent increases for mid-level apartments in Boston outpaced increases for higher-end units at the end of 2023, according to real estate firm CoStar Group, which rates buildings based on design, amenities, location and certifications.
Why it matters: High-rent apartments let developers earn back their construction investment faster than lower-rent spaces. This means more luxury apartments and fewer cheaper places are being built.
That fuels the housing crunch for middle-class renters.
If anyone was expecting the apartment market to cool off this year, we have bad news.Bostonians are unlikely to catch a break.
Zoom in: Middle tier rents went up 3.5% in Boston last year.
Because there are more available luxury units, high-end rents only went up 2%.
The big picture: High demand for more affordable apartments is helping to keep middle-of-the-road rent prices elevated, Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics, tells Axios.