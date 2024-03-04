Data: CoStar; Note: CoStar rates multi-family buildings on architectural design, structure, amenities, site and certifications; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Rent increases for mid-level apartments in Boston outpaced increases for higher-end units at the end of 2023, according to real estate firm CoStar Group, which rates buildings based on design, amenities, location and certifications. Why it matters: High-rent apartments let developers earn back their construction investment faster than lower-rent spaces. This means more luxury apartments and fewer cheaper places are being built.

That fuels the housing crunch for middle-class renters.

If anyone was expecting the apartment market to cool off this year, we have bad news. Bostonians are unlikely to catch a break.

Zoom in: Middle tier rents went up 3.5% in Boston last year.

Because there are more available luxury units, high-end rents only went up 2%.

The big picture: High demand for more affordable apartments is helping to keep middle-of-the-road rent prices elevated, Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics, tells Axios.

U.S. rents are generally still above pre-pandemic levels, analysts say.

Yes, but: A flood of new construction is pushing down U.S. rents at the high end, where there are often more apartments than renters who want them.

That means the renters with the deepest pockets are more likely than others to score a deal.

State of play: While the country needs more housing, most new apartments are loaded with amenities in prime locations.

Some of Boston's recently built high-rises offer rooftop space, pet spas, concierge serve and luxurious common spaces.

Of note: Prices you see in the headlines are asking rents, meaning new leases only.

Rents usually don't come down for those who aren't moving, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: It could be a few years before there's enough demand to soak up the excess supply that's overwhelming some markets like Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Lybik says.

"We've got to get these buildings finished, and start filling them, without having more come online," Lybik says.

What we're watching: The pipeline for new projects is already slowing as developers find it harder to get financing.

