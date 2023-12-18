Boston's transit ridership still flagging

Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Public transit ridership on the MBTA is at 64% of pre-pandemic levels, as subway systems, bus services and light rail lines across the country continue their slow recovery.

That's based on September 2023 MBTA ridership as compared to September 2019, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.

Why it matters: Public transit is key to cities' health and vibrancy, making them cleaner, greener and easier to traverse for those without a car while freeing up parking lots to become housing and green space.

Zoom in: Boston riders took about 32.3 million trips in August of 2019.

That number dropped to 21.5 million trips the same month this year.

Meanwhile, Worcester's regional transit authority buses have seen a surge of ridership in New England's second biggest city.

The Woo boasts 141% ridership compared to 2019 levels.

At 75%, Springfield's Pioneer Valley Transit Authority isn't quite up to 2019's standard, but it's outpacing Boston.

By the numbers: Of around 100 U.S. metro areas with more than 500,000 people, September 2023 public transit ridership was at or above 100% of September 2019 levels in just nine.

Worcester, Poughkeepsie, New York (150.3%) and Youngstown, Ohio (130%) had the highest ridership rates this past September compared to four years earlier.

Raleigh, North Carolina (36%); Scranton (38%) and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (45%) had the lowest.

Nationally, "ridership recovered throughout 2022 and 2023 to stand at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023," per APTA's latest big-picture data.

Between the lines: Some of the country's biggest public transit systems have been showing signs of life recently — likely in part a reflection of employers dragging workers back into the office.

New York City subway ridership, for instance, is up about 16% so far this year through September. Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road — the country's busiest commuter rail system — is up about 11%.

Chicago's L has seen almost a 14% increase, while the Windy City's bus ridership is up over 15%.

Shifting out west, ridership on San Francisco's Muni Metro light rail network is up an impressive 43%.

What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost transit ridership after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some reduced fares, or made rides free (though funding such efforts can prove difficult). Some are investing in new routes and other infrastructure.

Some are also rethinking routes based on people's new post-pandemic travel patterns, with remote and hybrid work affecting how, where and when we move about.

The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does. But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.