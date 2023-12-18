2 hours ago - Transit

Boston's transit ridership still flagging

Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals
Public transit ridership on the MBTA is at 64% of pre-pandemic levels, as subway systems, bus services and light rail lines across the country continue their slow recovery.

  • That's based on September 2023 MBTA ridership as compared to September 2019, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from American Public Transportation Association (APTA) data.

Why it matters: Public transit is key to cities' health and vibrancy, making them cleaner, greener and easier to traverse for those without a car while freeing up parking lots to become housing and green space.

Zoom in: Boston riders took about 32.3 million trips in August of 2019.

  • That number dropped to 21.5 million trips the same month this year.

Meanwhile, Worcester's regional transit authority buses have seen a surge of ridership in New England's second biggest city.

  • The Woo boasts 141% ridership compared to 2019 levels.
  • At 75%, Springfield's Pioneer Valley Transit Authority isn't quite up to 2019's standard, but it's outpacing Boston.

By the numbers: Of around 100 U.S. metro areas with more than 500,000 people, September 2023 public transit ridership was at or above 100% of September 2019 levels in just nine.

  • Worcester, Poughkeepsie, New York (150.3%) and Youngstown, Ohio (130%) had the highest ridership rates this past September compared to four years earlier.
  • Raleigh, North Carolina (36%); Scranton (38%) and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (45%) had the lowest.
  • Nationally, "ridership recovered throughout 2022 and 2023 to stand at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023," per APTA's latest big-picture data.

Between the lines: Some of the country's biggest public transit systems have been showing signs of life recently — likely in part a reflection of employers dragging workers back into the office.

  • New York City subway ridership, for instance, is up about 16% so far this year through September. Ridership on the Long Island Rail Road — the country's busiest commuter rail system — is up about 11%.
  • Chicago's L has seen almost a 14% increase, while the Windy City's bus ridership is up over 15%.
  • Shifting out west, ridership on San Francisco's Muni Metro light rail network is up an impressive 43%.

What's happening: Cities have been experimenting with a variety of tactics to boost transit ridership after rates plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bottom line: In many cities, it may take years for public transit ridership to reach pre-pandemic levels, if it ever does. But many leaders nationwide are investing regardless, given the potential benefits.

