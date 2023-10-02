A 95-year old Cape Cod artist will return to the Provincetown dune shack he had been evicted from thanks to a new agreement with the National Park Service announced Monday by the artist’s family.

Driving the news: A volunteer legal team working with Salvatore Del Deo's family negotiated with the Cape Cod National Seashore to secure a five-year special use permit for "Frenchie's shack," one of several cabins on Cape Cod's tip that artists have used as studios and refuges for decades.

The Park Service did not immediately reply to Axios' request for comment before publication.

Catch up fast: National Seashore rangers evicted Del Deo from the shack in June as the agency prepared to grant new leases to 19 shacks on federal property.

Del Deo and others launched a legal fight to maintain access to the property he has used and cared for since 1946.

What they're saying: "We hope that the positive resolution attained today is reflective of a growing appreciation of the ongoing contribution that the historic dune community of Provincetown and Truro has made, and continues to make, not just to the past, but to the future," the Del Deo family wrote in a release.

What's next: This week, Del Deo and his son Romolo plan to celebrate the Oct. 4 birthday of Josephine Del Deo, the artist's late wife at the shack.