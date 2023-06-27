Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A Provincetown community elder is being evicted from the famous "dune shack" retreat he's maintained for nearly 80 years.

What's happening: For the first time, the National Park Service is seeking "competitive" bids to lease the shacks and pushing 94-year-old painter Sal Del Deo out of the small building he's occupied and worked out of since 1946.

Demonstrators assembled in Provincetown Tuesday to protest Del Deo's eviction from "Frenchie's Shack."

Why it matters: Del Deo's life as a painter harkens back to Provincetown's heritage as an art colony dominated by the sea.

Artists and writers inspired by the coast have occupied the dune shacks for generations.

Provincetown leaders worry the character of the shacks will be diminished if they are leased only to wealthy, high bidders.

Flashback: While the Park Service now manages the 19 shacks, they predate the National Seashore established under President John F. Kennedy to protect the coast.

Yes, but: The National Park Service doesn't recognize Del Deo's eight-decade claim to the shack.

The agency rejected a request by the Provincetown Select Board to prevent bidders from offering over market rates, according to the Provincetown Independent.

What's next: Proposals are due to the Park Service by July 3.