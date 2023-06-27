2 hours ago - Real Estate

Park Service evicts Provincetown artist from "dune shack" after 80 years

Mike Deehan

Frenchie's Shack in Provincetown. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Provincetown community elder is being evicted from the famous "dune shack" retreat he's maintained for nearly 80 years.

What's happening: For the first time, the National Park Service is seeking "competitive" bids to lease the shacks and pushing 94-year-old painter Sal Del Deo out of the small building he's occupied and worked out of since 1946.

Why it matters: Del Deo's life as a painter harkens back to Provincetown's heritage as an art colony dominated by the sea.

Artists and writers inspired by the coast have occupied the dune shacks for generations.

  • Provincetown leaders worry the character of the shacks will be diminished if they are leased only to wealthy, high bidders.

Flashback: While the Park Service now manages the 19 shacks, they predate the National Seashore established under President John F. Kennedy to protect the coast.

Yes, but: The National Park Service doesn't recognize Del Deo's eight-decade claim to the shack.

What's next: Proposals are due to the Park Service by July 3.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more