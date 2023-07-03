Sal Del Deo and his son Romolo walk from the shack they have maintained for 77 years. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Cape Cod residents are preparing for a fight with federal officials over evictions from the coastal dune shacks that artists, writers and families have occupied for generations.

Driving the news: Proposals to lease the first eight of the historic shacks are due to the National Park Service by 5pm Monday, but some families who have lost access are considering legal action.

Why it matters: Locals fear allowing the sites to go to wealthy out-of-towners could harm the area's artistic tradition.

Catch up quick: The National Park Service has ordered out existing users as it prepares for the first time to lease 19 shacks along the outermost beaches of Provincetown and Truro inside the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Friends of 94-year-old painter Sal Del Deo tried to prevent park rangers from seizing the shack he's used since 1946 last week, but the building was boarded up by park officials.

What we're watching: Del Deo family friend Michela Murphy told Axios that families have met with lawyers about the legality of the government's eviction process.

Del Deo was issued a notice to leave before it was boarded up, but Murphy said there was no court order associated with the action.

If there had been a formal eviction process, she said, the shack dwellers could have appealed it in court.

Details: The Park Service is leasing the shacks "as-is with all faults," and new occupants will be responsible for maintenance.