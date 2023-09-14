What Massachusetts could expect from Hurricane Lee
A tropical storm watch is in effect in Boston as Hurricane Lee makes its way through the Atlantic toward New England and Canada.
Driving the news: Massachusetts is outside Lee's likely path, but Cape Cod residents are preparing for the worst.
- Axios' Andrew Freedman writes that Lee may swipe eastern Massachusetts on Friday night and Saturday.
- Lee could pass the Cape at full hurricane strength, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
The latest: The storm is a Category 1, and the current forecast predicts it will hit eastern Maine and Nova Scotia as a tropical storm.
Zoom out: Computer models, fed with data from hurricane hunter aircraft, depict the storm moving in a generally northward motion, then hooking closer to the U.S. coast as it turns into a Nor'easter type storm this weekend.
Of note: Universal Hub's French Toast Alert is "elevated," meaning you might want to think about stocking up on eggs, milk and bread.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
