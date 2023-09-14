20 mins ago - News

What Massachusetts could expect from Hurricane Lee

Mike Deehan

Satellite image showing Hurricane Lee moving north toward New England and Nova Scotia. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Boston as Hurricane Lee makes its way through the Atlantic toward New England and Canada.

Driving the news: Massachusetts is outside Lee's likely path, but Cape Cod residents are preparing for the worst.

  • Axios' Andrew Freedman writes that Lee may swipe eastern Massachusetts on Friday night and Saturday.
  • Lee could pass the Cape at full hurricane strength, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The latest: The storm is a Category 1, and the current forecast predicts it will hit eastern Maine and Nova Scotia as a tropical storm.

Zoom out: Computer models, fed with data from hurricane hunter aircraft, depict the storm moving in a generally northward motion, then hooking closer to the U.S. coast as it turns into a Nor'easter type storm this weekend.

Of note: Universal Hub's French Toast Alert is "elevated," meaning you might want to think about stocking up on eggs, milk and bread.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

