Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Satellite image showing Hurricane Lee moving north toward New England and Nova Scotia. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Boston as Hurricane Lee makes its way through the Atlantic toward New England and Canada.

Driving the news: Massachusetts is outside Lee's likely path, but Cape Cod residents are preparing for the worst.

Axios' Andrew Freedman writes that Lee may swipe eastern Massachusetts on Friday night and Saturday.

Lee could pass the Cape at full hurricane strength, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The latest: The storm is a Category 1, and the current forecast predicts it will hit eastern Maine and Nova Scotia as a tropical storm.

Zoom out: Computer models, fed with data from hurricane hunter aircraft, depict the storm moving in a generally northward motion, then hooking closer to the U.S. coast as it turns into a Nor'easter type storm this weekend.

Of note: Universal Hub's French Toast Alert is "elevated," meaning you might want to think about stocking up on eggs, milk and bread.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.