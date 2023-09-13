Hurricane Lee is now expected to pass perilously close to, if not directly over, Maine or Nova Scotia, and its large circulation will swipe eastern Massachusetts on Friday night, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Threat level: Overnight computer model runs, fed with data from hurricane hunter aircraft, depict the storm moving north-northeast and then hooking closer to the U.S. coast as it turns into a Nor'easter type storm this weekend.

"There is an increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding and heavy rains from Lee for portions of New England and Atlantic Canada beginning Friday," the NHC stated.

Hurricane Lee is a large storm and growing further, with hurricane-force winds extending out to 115 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds reaching a radius of 240 miles.

"Regardless of the details, there is high confidence that Lee will be a large hurricane near the coast of New England Friday night and Saturday," the NHC stated. "Due to Lee's large size, hazards will extend well away from the center, and there will be little to no significance on exactly where the center reaches the coast."

Between the lines: The storm track forecast is within the window when forecast errors are far lower than they were just a day or two ago.

There could still be some further shifts in the forecast path, however.

The storm's intensity forecast, specifically the rate at which it weakens and begins transitioning from a hurricane into a larger, non-tropical storm that still packs a wallop, is subject to greater uncertainty.

From the standpoint of storm impacts, however, whether it is called Hurricane Lee or "Post-tropical cyclone Lee" makes little difference in how it will affect land.

Zoom in: Hurricane and/or tropical storm watches may be issued for parts of New England and the Canadian Maritimes beginning later Wednesday, the NHC noted in a forecast discussion on Wednesday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service forecast office in Boston stated their concerns about Lee in their local discussion Wednesday morning.

"No reason to bury the lead; the trend over the last 12 hours in most of the guidance has been to the west (aka toward [Southern New England]) which would increase the likelihood of significant impact[s] to our region," they wrote.

It is likely that waves of 10 to 15-feet or higher which reach the area, the NWS said, with offshore waves far higher. In fact, models are showing wave heights of up to 70 feet well off the coastline.

Climate change-related sea level rise is already making such storms more damaging at the coast by allowing the waves to ride on top of a higher baseline water level.

Depending on the exact track, strong winds are likely to affect land, especially in Cape Cod and the Islands during the Friday night and Saturday timeframe, along with the potential for heavy rain.

Of note: Any heavy rain reaching central and eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island would come on the heels of damaging flash flooding that occurred this week. More rain is forecast today, and the ground is likely already saturated.

The intrigue: Maine is likely to see the strongest winds, largest waves and heaviest rains.

The NWS office in Portland, Maine flagged the possibility of tropical storm-force winds there Friday night and Saturday, along with some rain and high surf.

Waves could exceed 30 feet in height, the NWS Portland office noted early Wednesday, "Due to the motion of the storm leading to a phenomena known as dynamic fetch."

"This will result in sneaker waves, sets of larger waves that come up much further and faster than the rest, resulting in very dangerous conditions along the beaches and rocks," forecasters stated.

The storm track will determine the ultimate impacts in eastern Canada, but current forecasts would bring potentially damaging winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding to Nova Scotia, including Halifax, which has seen its share of damaging storms in recent years.

The bottom line: Hurricane Lee may not be just a "fish storm," destined to stay at sea, after all.