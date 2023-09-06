Tropical Storm Lee intensified into a hurricane Wednesday afternoon and is forecast to rapidly strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The big picture: The powerful hurricane is forecast to move north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, and may slow down east-northeast of the Bahamas this weekend.

Computer models are virtually in lockstep in calling for the storm to become a major Category 4 or 5 hurricane by Saturday morning, given that it will be traversing some of the warmest tropical ocean waters in the Atlantic under ideal atmospheric conditions.

Some models even take the storm to a higher intensity than explicitly forecast from the NHC.

Maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph with higher gusts at 5pm ET.

At that time, Hurricane Lee was located at 1,130 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, and was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

Map showing the projected tracks from four major computer modeling groups, run with different initial weather conditions. The paths are tightly clustered in the short-run, but diverge later. Image: Tomer Burg.

The intrigue: Given that this storm is likely to be extremely powerful, its track is one to watch very closely.

The current NHC forecast shows it staying far enough north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico that they would avoid significant impacts, but they are being advised not to sleep on this one.

Hurricane Lee will traverse some of the warmest waters in the Atlantic during the next three days, providing needed energy for the storm to intensify.

Yes, but: Given typical storm track errors this far in advance, it is possible the storm could still affect the Leewards and Puerto Rico more directly, the NHC cautioned.

The storm is predicted to move over record-warm waters of at least 86°F east of the Lesser Antilles. Assuming other factors allow, this should enable the hurricane to quickly intensify to the high-end of the Saffir Simpson intensity scale.

The forecast calls for the storm to strengthen from a Category 1 to Category 4 storm in just 72 hours, with at least one and possibly more bursts of rapid intensification during that time, the NHC stated.

Rapid intensification, though relatively common in higher-end storms, is occurring more frequently and with greater magnitude as human activities increase global air and sea temperatures.

What's next: Beyond five days from now, things get more uncertain in terms of nailing down details about Hurricane Lee, but most reliable computer model projections slow the storm down and turn it to the north and then northeast, just missing the mainland U.S..

However, changes in multiple weather features, such as a high pressure area that may be north of the storm, could allow the hurricane to move closer to the East Coast.

It is still about a week to 10 days away from a potential threat to the U.S. mainland, with time for refining the forecast and making storm preparations.

