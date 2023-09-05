Tropical depression forms, forecast to be powerful Atlantic hurricane

Satellite view of a tropical depression expected to be named Tropical Storm and then Hurricane Lee in coming days. Image: NOAA.

A new tropical depression has formed in the central tropical Atlantic, and all signs point to its significant intensification as it churns west-northwest, closer to the United States.

The big picture: The current forecast takes the storm north of the Lesser Antilles along with Puerto Rico, then curves it out to sea during the weekend.

Computer models are virtually unanimous in calling for this storm to become a major Category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next few days, with rapid intensification a distinct possibility.

In fact, the National Hurricane Center issued its highest intensity forecast from the point of when a storm was just a tropical depression, calling for a 140-mile-per-hour Category 4 storm in 120 hours.

This may even turn out to be an underestimate, given the abundance of unusually warm ocean waters and favorable atmospheric conditions.

The intrigue: Given that this storm is likely to be quite powerful, its track is one to watch very closely.

Currently, the NHC forecast shows it staying far enough north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico that they would avoid significant impacts, but they are being advised not to sleep on this one.

"It is too early to determine exactly how close this system will get to the Leeward Islands given the average track forecast error at those time ranges," the NHC stated in an online forecast discussion.

The storm is predicted to move over record-warm waters of about 86°F east of the Lesser Antilles. Assuming other factors allow, this should enable the hurricane to quickly intensify to the high-end of the Saffir Simpson intensity scale.

"The NHC intensity forecast is extremely bullish for a first forecast, but remarkably lies below the intensity consensus," the forecast discussion states.

What's next: Beyond five days from now, things get a little more fuzzy in terms of nailing down details about then-Hurricane Lee, but most reliable computer model projections turn the storm north and then northeast, missing the mainland U.S., as a cold front sweeps across the East Coast and kicks the storm out to sea.